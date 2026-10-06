Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On His Biggest Dream In Special Video

At only 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already made his mark in Indian cricket with his explosive batting. The young batter has earned a place in India's T20I setup and is widely regarded as one of the country's most exciting prospects.

With the five-match T20I series against West Indies set to begin, Vaibhav recently opened up about the achievements he would most like to accomplish in his career.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals His Biggest Dream

Vaibhav featured in a special interview with Star Sports, where he took part in a 'blind ranking' challenge. He was given six possible cricketing achievements and asked to rank them based on how much he would like to accomplish them.

The 15-year-old put hitting six sixes in an over at No. 1, making it his biggest ambition in T20 cricket. He ranked scoring the fastest century in T20I history second, while hitting the longest six in cricket history occupied the third position.

Here is how Vaibhav ranked the six achievements:

1. Hitting six sixes in a single over

2. Scoring the fastest century in T20I history

3. Hitting the longest six in cricket history

4. Scoring the most T20I centuries for India

5. Winning a match for India with the final ball

6. Taking a catch that goes down in cricket history

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Will Vaibhav Play Against West Indies?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not included in India's playing XI during the recent T20I series against Afghanistan, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening the innings.

He did, however, feature for India at the Asian Games, where he opened alongside Abhishek. Sanju batted at No. 3, resulting in a reshuffled batting order. Vaibhav had a modest outing at the tournament, scoring 53 runs across his two appearances.

India's five-match T20I series against West Indies begins on October 6. The big question is whether Vaibhav will be given an opportunity in the opening game.