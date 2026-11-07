Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Massive Promotion, Named Captain At 15 For SMAT 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, captains Bihar senior cricket team.

He leads Bihar for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opening matches.

Follows U-19 World Cup glory and IPL leading run-scoring campaigns

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received a major responsibility in domestic cricket, with the 15-year-old appointed captain of Bihar's senior men's team for the opening two fixtures of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026. The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) confirmed the appointment while unveiling a 17-member squad for the tournament matches beginning November 14. Bihar will begin their campaign against Saurashtra on November 14 before taking on Railways two days later, on November 16.

Sooryavanshi's elevation to the leadership role marks another significant step in the young batsman's rapidly developing career, as he continues to push for a place in India's senior T20I setup.

From U-19 World Cup Glory To Bihar Captaincy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's appointment follows a series of extraordinary performances across formats and competitions.

He played a starring role in India's triumph at the 2026 Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, producing a spectacular 175-run innings in the final.

His contributions throughout the tournament also earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

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The left-handed batsman carried that form into the IPL 2026 season, where he finished as the competition's leading run-scorer and won a plethora of other personal accolades as well.

His performances have rapidly raised his profile, and the Bihar captaincy now gives him an opportunity to take on greater responsibility at the senior domestic level.

Sooryavanshi's Captaincy Experience

This isn't the first time Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be leading a team.

He was India's captain on an U-19 tour of South Africa. The visitors won that series and he scored a memorable 127 off 74 in the final fixture.

Sooryavanshi was also handed the reigns of East Zone's Duleep Trophy team when regular skipper Ishan Kishan was out injured.

This upcoming stint now will provide him with valuable experience and a proper run at the helm, further developing him as a cricketer.