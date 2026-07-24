Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Leaves Sachin Tendulkar Behind, Creates New Cricket History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books after becoming the youngest player to score an international half-century. The 15-year-old India batter reached the milestone during the T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare, smashing a sensational fifty at the age of 15 years and 118 days. In doing so, he eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record to claim the top spot on the all-time list.

Vaibhav blazes to 19-ball fifty

Sooryavanshi took the Zimbabwe bowlers apart with a fearless display, racing to his maiden international fifty in just 19 deliveries. Having managed a highest score of only 15 in his first three international innings following his debut against England, the teenage sensation announced his arrival in style with an explosive knock that underlined his enormous potential.

Youngest players to score an international fifty

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India) - 15 years, 118 days

The left-handed youngster became the youngest batter ever to register an international half-century after his blistering 19-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in a T20I.

2. Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 16 years, 213 days

Tendulkar, regarded as one of the greatest batters in cricket history, scored his maiden international fifty during the Faisalabad Test against Pakistan in 1989. His record stood for decades before being overtaken by Suryavanshi.

3. Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 16 years, 214 days

Afridi reached his first international half-century in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Nairobi in 1996, showcasing the aggressive approach that later became his trademark.

4. Mushtaq Mohammad (Pakistan) - 17 years, 39 days

The former Pakistan all-rounder entered the record books after scoring an international fifty in the Kolkata Test against India in 1960.

5. Mohammad Ashraful (Bangladesh) - 17 years, 63 days

Ashraful achieved the milestone in a Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2001, becoming one of Bangladesh's brightest young talents at the time.

Bright future ahead

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking innings has further strengthened his reputation as one of India's most exciting young prospects. His fearless batting and ability to dominate international bowling at just 15 years of age have sparked excitement, with fans and experts eager to see how the teenage sensation progresses in the years to come.