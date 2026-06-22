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HomeSportsCricketWhen Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play For India? Match Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play For India? Match Date, Time & Live Streaming Details

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to make his India debut against Ireland in the two-match T20I series which begins later this week.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins India's squad for Ireland, England tour.
  • His anticipated India debut likely on June 26 versus Ireland.
  • Strong IPL season and India A performances justified selection.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India Debut: Indian cricket fans could soon witness the international debut of one of the country's most exciting young talents. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket, has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national team following a string of impressive performances. The teenage batter has been included in India's squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England, sparking widespread excitement among supporters eager to see him take the next step in his career.

While his selection has already generated significant buzz, the biggest question remains: when will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his first appearance for India?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Potential India Debut

India will play the first T20I against Ireland on June 26, 2026, that is this Friday. While the playing XI is yet to be confirmed, this could be the date when Sooryavanshi makes his debut. 

He had a phenomenal IPL season earlier this year, in which he swept several individual awards, most notably the Orange Cap, which is given to the batsman with most runs. 

His most recent outing was with India A in a tri-nation series, and while his beginning was far from expectations, he did step up in the final, smashing 94 runs in 29 deliveries.

Also Check: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Karan Aujla's 'Winning Speech' Performance At Delhi Event

Therefore, Shreyas Iyer, India's new T20 captain, could very well give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance to get his feet wet against Ireland at the senior international level.

This match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST. So, the toss should be held at around 5:30 PM, after which the playing XI should be revealed shortly.

IND vs IRE T20Is Live Streaming Details

India vs Ireland T20Is will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Users will likely require a paid subscription to access full matches.

As for television, the Star Sports Network will air the two matches live on TV.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to make his India debut?

He could make his debut in the first T20I against Ireland on June 26, 2026. This match is scheduled for this Friday.

Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi selected for the national team?

He earned his call-up after a string of impressive performances, including winning the Orange Cap in the IPL season and scoring 94 runs for India A.

How can I watch the India vs Ireland T20Is?

The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. For television, they will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE T20Is India Vs Ireland Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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