WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Biceps Comparison With Shivam Dube

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bicep comparison with Shivam Dube surfaced online.

India opened with Samson and Abhishek, overlooking Sooryavanshi.

India won series opener convincingly against Afghanistan, taking 1-0 lead.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has yet to make an appearance for India in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, but the teenager continues to find ways to remain in the spotlight. During the series being played at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sooryavanshi was involved in a light-hearted interaction with Shivam Dube. The young batsman was seen standing next to Dube before using his hand to gauge the size of his own bicep. He then compared it with Dube’s, producing an amusing visual as the two players shared the moment around the Indian team camp.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi teasing Shivam Dube while comparing their arms 😂🔥



Suryavanshi be like, “Kya fayada itna GYM karne Ka, barabar hi to hai!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t9QHfdrMYV September 15, 2026

Sooryavanshi’s Fun Moment With Dube Goes Viral

Shivam Dube’s imposing physique made the comparison even more entertaining, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seemingly trying to see how his own arm measured up against the left-hander’s.

The interaction also offered a glimpse of the atmosphere inside the Indian camp as the team prepares for the remainder of the three-match series.

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Sooryavanshi may not have featured in the first two games, but his presence has continued to generate significant interest because of his rapid rise in Indian cricket.

The teenager had impressed during India’s previous T20I series against Zimbabwe and entered the Afghanistan assignment as one of the most talked-about young names in the squad.

India Continue With Existing Opening Combination

Sooryavanshi was overlooked for the playing XI for the second match in succession, with India sticking to Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.

The combination produced contrasting results in the series opener. Abhishek turned the chase into a one-sided contest with a stunning 82 from just 32 deliveries, while Samson was dismissed cheaply.

India still completed a convincing seven-wicket victory and went 1-0 up in the series, putting themselves within one win of sealing the contest.

Afghanistan therefore entered the second T20I under pressure, knowing that another defeat would hand India the series before the final match.

For Sooryavanshi, however, the wait for his next international outing continues.

At this stage, the spotlight remains firmly on when Sooryavanshi will finally receive his chance. Until then, moments such as his amusing interaction with Dube are ensuring the youngster remains a regular talking point around the team.