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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartwarming Gesture For Chepauk Fans After Duleep Trophy Final

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartwarming Gesture For Chepauk Fans After Duleep Trophy Final

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delighted fans at Chepauk by signing autographs and meeting supporters after the Duleep Trophy final's Day 1.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • During Duleep Trophy final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 44 runs.
  • His 37-ball innings provided East Zone crucial early momentum.
  • Post-match, the 15-year-old signed autographs for cheering fans.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Duleep Trophy: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may only be 15, but the young cricketer is already enjoying the kind of fan following usually reserved for established stars. After the Duleep Trophy final at a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium, the teenager made time for people who had gathered to see him. Sooryavanshi was seen interacting with fans after the match and signing autographs for those waiting to meet the highly rated youngster. The heartwarming moment quickly stood out from the day, with the teenage batsman responding to the affection he had received from the Chepauk crowd.

Teem Prodigy Takes Time Out For Fans

The scenes showed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi patiently engaging with fans as he signed autographs and acknowledged their support.

The youngster had been warmly received throughout the contest, with loud cheers greeting him whenever he came into view.

Read More: Rare Sight In Indian Cricket! Packed Duleep Trophy Final Crowd At Chepauk Goes Viral

His decision to spend time with supporters after the game only strengthened that connection.

With large sections of the stadium occupied during the first-class final, the reaction to the teenager highlighted the growing excitement surrounding his career. 

Sooryavanshi Shines With The Bat

Sooryavanshi had already given the Chepauk crowd plenty to celebrate during the match itself.

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and chose to bat first, with Sooryavanshi opening the innings and taking an attacking approach against Mohammed Siraj.

The teenager helped East Zone establish a century partnership for the first wicket before launching a quickfire assault.

He struck 44 from just 37 deliveries, providing his team with valuable momentum on the opening day and once again displaying his fearless strokeplay.

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already attracting significant attention, and the scenes at Chepauk showed that his popularity extends well beyond his performances with the bat.

By signing autographs and meeting supporters, he gave fans a moment they are unlikely to forget.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old cricketer who recently played in the Duleep Trophy final. He is highly rated and is attracting significant fan attention.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi interact with fans after the Duleep Trophy final?

After the Duleep Trophy final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi engaged with fans by signing autographs and acknowledging their support. This heartwarming interaction strengthened his connection with the Chepauk crowd.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance with the bat in the Duleep Trophy final?

Sooryavanshi opened the innings for East Zone and scored a quickfire 44 runs from just 37 deliveries. He helped establish a century partnership for the first wicket.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy Final Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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