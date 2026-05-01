Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Two Historic Records In IPL 2026

Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again the talk of the town as he nears two historic milestones in the 2026 IPL season. Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young prodigy has taken the cricketing world by storm with his fearless stroke-play and maturity beyond his years.

Records in Sight

Most Runs by a Player Under 18 in a Single IPL Season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently on the brink of surpassing the record for the most runs scored by a teenager in an IPL edition. After his explosive start to the tournament, which included a record-breaking 37-ball century, he is just a few runs away from setting a benchmark that could remain untouched for years.

Most Sixes by a Debutant in an IPL Season

Known for his effortless power, the left-hander is also closing in on the record for the highest number of sixes hit by a player in their debut season. His ability to clear the ropes against world-class pacers and elite spinners alike has put him ahead of several established international stars in the current six-hitting charts.

A Season of Firsts

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already rewritten the history books earlier this season:

Youngest Centurion: He became the youngest player to score an IPL hundred, achieving the feat at just 15 years of age.

Fastest Debut Century: His ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was one of the fastest in the tournament's history.

What Experts are Saying

Former cricketers and analysts have likened his bat speed and composure to that of a young Brian Lara. Rajasthan Royals’ management has been credited for providing the youngster with a platform to express himself at the top of the order.

As the Rajasthan Royals push for a top-four finish, all eyes will be on Sooryavanshi in the upcoming matches. If he maintains his current form, he won't just break these records - he will shatter them, cementing his status as the brightest rising star in world cricket.