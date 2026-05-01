Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Two Historic Records In IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Two Historic Records In IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of breaking the record for the highest number of runs scored by a teenager in a single IPL season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 01 May 2026 06:36 PM (IST)

Fifteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is once again the talk of the town as he nears two historic milestones in the 2026 IPL season. Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young prodigy has taken the cricketing world by storm with his fearless stroke-play and maturity beyond his years.

Records in Sight

Most Runs by a Player Under 18 in a Single IPL Season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently on the brink of surpassing the record for the most runs scored by a teenager in an IPL edition. After his explosive start to the tournament, which included a record-breaking 37-ball century, he is just a few runs away from setting a benchmark that could remain untouched for years.

Most Sixes by a Debutant in an IPL Season

Known for his effortless power, the left-hander is also closing in on the record for the highest number of sixes hit by a player in their debut season. His ability to clear the ropes against world-class pacers and elite spinners alike has put him ahead of several established international stars in the current six-hitting charts.

A Season of Firsts

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already rewritten the history books earlier this season:

Youngest Centurion: He became the youngest player to score an IPL hundred, achieving the feat at just 15 years of age.

Fastest Debut Century: His ton against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was one of the fastest in the tournament's history.

What Experts are Saying

Former cricketers and analysts have likened his bat speed and composure to that of a young Brian Lara. Rajasthan Royals’ management has been credited for providing the youngster with a platform to express himself at the top of the order.

As the Rajasthan Royals push for a top-four finish, all eyes will be on Sooryavanshi in the upcoming matches. If he maintains his current form, he won't just break these records - he will shatter them, cementing his status as the brightest rising star in world cricket.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old batting sensation playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 IPL season. He is known for his fearless stroke-play and maturity.

What records is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi close to breaking?

He is nearing the record for most runs by a player under 18 in a single IPL season and the record for most sixes by a debutant in an IPL season.

What significant milestones has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already achieved this season?

He became the youngest IPL centurion at 15 and scored one of the fastest debut centuries in the tournament's history.

What are experts saying about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Experts have compared his bat speed and composure to a young Brian Lara. The Rajasthan Royals management is praised for giving him a platform at the top of the order.

Published at : 01 May 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Two Historic Records In IPL 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Two Historic Records In IPL 2026
Cricket
Cheerleader's Savage Comeback To Fan Leaves Crowd In Splits - WATCH
Cheerleader's Savage Comeback To Fan Leaves Crowd In Splits - WATCH
Cricket
IPL 2026: This Team Could Sneak Into Playoffs As A Wild Card
IPL 2026: This Team Could Sneak Into Playoffs As A Wild Card
Cricket
SRH Star Threatens Fan For Filming Family In Viral Video - WATCH
SRH Star Threatens Fan For Filming Family In Viral Video - WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Big Political Row: Punjab Assembly session turns chaotic as Congress MLAs stage walkout over CM Mann controversy
War Update: Rising Iran–US tensions as pressure mounts on Trump after Araghchi meets Putin
Global Flashpoint: Rift Emerges Between IRGC and Political Leadership in Tehran
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget