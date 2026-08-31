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English NewsSportsCricket‘Matter Of Great Pride’: BCA Applauds Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking Duleep Trophy Fifty

‘Matter Of Great Pride’: BCA Applauds Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking Duleep Trophy Fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surpassed a 57-year-old record set in 1969 by Laxman Singh through his half-century in the Duleep Trophy semi-final.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became Duleep Trophy's youngest half-centurion.
  • He scored 92 runs, surpassing a 57-year-old record.
  • His innings greatly aided East Zone's strong position.

Patna: Bihar Cricket Association officials congratulated young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history during East Zone’s ongoing semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru.

At the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground in Bengaluru, Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest debutant for India in international cricket via the T20I series in England in July, reached his milestone fifty off 42 deliveries before eventually ending up making a sparkling 92 off 81 balls, an innings featuring seven fours and seven sixes.

In doing so, he surpassed a 57-year-old mark set in 1969 by Laxman Singh, who scored a fifty at 16 years and 23 days. “On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on this historic achievement. Breaking a 57-year-old record in the Duleep Trophy at such a young age is an extremely proud moment for Bihar cricket.

“Vaibhav has once again proved through his talent, confidence and hard work that he is a star for the future. We are confident that he will go on to achieve many more milestones in the years to come,” BCA President Harsh Vardhan said in a statement on Monday.

The teenager's record-breaking knock laid the foundation for a 161-run opening partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran, thus placing East Zone in complete control of the match after they previously bowled out Central Zone for 266.

BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin added that the young batter's composure under pressure pointed toward a promising career on the national stage. “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's achievement is a matter of great pride for the entire Bihar cricket family. Becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy at the age of just 15 years and 157 days reflects his exceptional talent and dedication.

“His magnificent innings of 92 runs showcased his aggressive batting and tremendous confidence. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, we extend our best wishes to him and pray for a bright future. We are confident that Vaibhav will continue to bring greater glory to Bihar and the country in the years ahead,” he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history. He surpassed a 57-year-old mark set by Laxman Singh in 1969.

How old was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi when he scored the Duleep Trophy half-century?

He was 15 years and 157 days old when he achieved the milestone. This made him the youngest player to do so in the tournament's history.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's total score in the Duleep Trophy semi-final innings?

After reaching his fifty, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi went on to score a sparkling 92 runs off 81 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings impact the match?

His record-breaking knock laid the foundation for a 161-run opening partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran. This put East Zone in control after they had bowled out Central Zone for 266.

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Bihar Cricket Association East Zone Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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