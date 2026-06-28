Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set For Debut: How Sachin Tendulkar Performed In His First Match For India

The buzz surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s international debut highlights a familiar sense of excitement in Indian cricket: emergence of an exceptionally young, generational batting talent on the world stage.

Whenever a teenager breaks into the senior national team, comparisons inevitably trace back to the ultimate blueprint - the international debut of a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar in 1989. While Tendulkar would go on to rewrite every major batting record over a 24-year career, his initial step into international cricket was a trial by fire that showed early setbacks are entirely normal for a young prodigy.

Test Debut: Caught in a Pakistani Firestorm (Karachi, 1989)

On November 15, 1989, a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar walked out at the National Stadium in Karachi to face one of the most intimidating fast-bowling combinations in cricket history: Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and a fellow debutant named Waqar Younis.

Sachin Tendulkar's Debut Test Scorecard:

Date: November 15, 1989

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi vs. Pakistan

Runs Scored: 15 runs off 24 deliveries (2 boundaries)

Dismissal: Clean bowled by Waqar Younis

Batting at number six, Tendulkar managed a brief but gritty 15 runs off 24 balls, hitting two elegant boundaries before a searing inswinging yorker from Waqar Younis shattered his stumps.

Decades later, Sachin candidly admitted that he felt completely "clueless" and out of his depth during that first innings. Overwhelmed by the extreme pace and aggressive short-ball barrages from the Pakistani legends, the teenager walked back to the locker room in tears, genuinely believing he had played his first and final match for India.

Sachin bounced back in the very next Test match in Faisalabad, showing remarkable physical courage to block out the scoreboard and bat for over four hours to register a gritty maiden half-century (59), forever cementing his spot in the team.

ODI Debut: An Unforgettable Second-Ball Duck (Gujranwala, 1989)

Sachin Tendulkar quickly adapted to the test arena during that grueling tour, but his introduction to One Day International (ODI) cricket on December 18, 1989, was an even harsher reminder of the format's volatile nature.

Sachin Tendulkar's Debut ODI Scorecard:

Date: December 18, 1989

Venue: Gujranwala vs. Pakistan (Match reduced to 16 overs)

Runs Scored: 0 (Duck) off 2 deliveries

Dismissal: Caught by Imran Khan, bowled by Waqar Younis

In a rain-shortened, high-intensity match trimmed down to just 16 overs per side, a young Tendulkar was sent in to accelerate. However, his stay at the crease lasted a mere two balls. Once again, it was his nemesis Waqar Younis who got the better of him, forcing a leading edge that traveled directly into the hands of Pakistani captain Imran Khan.

Tendulkar departed for a second-ball duck. In an incredible twist of statistical irony, the man who would eventually go on to score a record-breaking 49 ODI centuries actually failed to score a single run in his first two international one-day appearances, registering back-to-back ducks before finally getting off the mark.