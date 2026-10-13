Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Coach Alleges 'Dictatorship' In Gautam Gambhir-Led India Team Management

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sooryanvanshi's coach questioned India's selection for benching the teen star.

Criticized management's 'dictatorship' approach to developing young players.

He argued players need match experience, not extended benching, for growth.

India’s decision to keep teenage batting prospect Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI during the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies has drawn sharp criticism from his childhood coach, Manish Ojha. Speaking to Sports Now, Ojha questioned the team management’s approach to nurturing young cricketers, arguing that promising players need match experience rather than extended spells on the sidelines.

Manish Ojha Questions India’s Approach

Ojha expressed strong confidence in the teenager’s abilities, describing him as a player capable of making a major impact whenever he gets an opportunity.

"According to me, Vaibhav is like a storm. Whoever tries to take him on will eventually break, if not today, then tomorrow,"

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Ojha also took aim at the team's decision-making structure.

"I feel that the management that is here right now is practising a kind of dictatorship where whatever comes to mind, they will do."

He stressed that youngsters need to face challenging situations to develop their game.

Samson’s Form Adds To Selection Debate

The discussion has also focused on Sanju Samson, who recently scored 82 against the West Indies in New Chandigarh after a lean run.

He was dismissed cheaply in the subsequent game, renewing questions about whether Sooryavanshi should be considered for a place in the team.

During the Asian Games build-up, Samson had opened against Afghanistan before being moved to No. 3 at the tournament, where Sooryavanshi partnered Abhishek Sharma at the top.

Sooryavanshi's coach criticised the belief that keeping players on the bench helps prepare them for international cricket.

"This current Indian team management feels that they make players by keeping them on the bench. There are many other legends of cricket; you talk to them, and everyone will say that if we have to prepare the next generation of players,"

"They must be put into those situations; they must be made to play. Sitting on the bench, no player has ever been made, nor will they be, and especially if such talent is kept on the bench,"

Ojha went further, suggesting that Sooryavanshi’s continued absence could leave the youngster frustrated.

"Then either they have made up their mind that this kid will not be given a chance, keep him out and frustrate him so much. He is sitting outside and serving water."

India’s next match is scheduled for October 14, when attention will again turn to the team combination and whether the teenager gets his opportunity.