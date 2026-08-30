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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Channels His Inner MS Dhoni, Takes Bold DRS Call As Captain

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Channels His Inner MS Dhoni, Takes Bold DRS Call As Captain

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a last-second DRS call during the Duleep Trophy semi-final, and the 15-year-old's instinct produced a crucial wicket.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sooryavanshi led East Zone after Ishan Kishan's injury.
  • He faced a critical DRS call for Juyal's dismissal.
  • He confidently reviewed, successfully overturning umpire's original decision.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DRS Call: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be one of the youngest players in senior domestic cricket, but the 15-year-old displayed impressive awareness when he stepped into a leadership role for East Zone during their Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru on Sunday. The teenager was handed temporary captaincy responsibilities after regular skipper Ishan Kishan was forced to leave the field with a thumb injury. Sooryavanshi, who normally serves as East Zone's vice-captain, suddenly found himself making decisions on the field.

Sooryavanshi Trusts His Instinct On DRS

The key moment arrived during the 40th over when East Zone appealed for a caught-behind dismissal against Aryan Juyal.

The on-field umpire rejected the appeal, leaving the fielding side with a decision to make over whether to review it.

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With some of his teammates seemingly unsure about using the DRS, Sooryavanshi backed his own judgement and opted for the review at the last possible moment.

The decision immediately paid dividends as the replay showed a small spike on UltraEdge as the delivery passed Juyal's bat. The review overturned the original decision, and Juyal was given out.

For a player experiencing his first taste of captaincy in senior first-class cricket, it was a remarkably composed call under pressure.

More importantly, Sooryavanshi demonstrated that he was willing to take responsibility when the situation demanded it.

Ishan Kishan's Injury Opens Door For Young Captain

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's leadership opportunity was not part of the original plan for East Zone.

Ishan Kishan had been captaining the side but was forced to leave the field after hurting his thumb while keeping wickets. With the regular captain unavailable, Sooryavanshi stepped in to lead the team.

Kumar Kushagra took over the wicketkeeping duties, allowing Sooryavanshi to concentrate on his new responsibility in the middle.

The sudden change could have placed considerable pressure on a player still only 15 years old. Instead, Sooryavanshi responded with a decision that had an immediate impact on the contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi become captain of East Zone?

He took over temporary captaincy after regular skipper Ishan Kishan had to leave the field due to a thumb injury sustained while keeping wickets.

How old is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 years old, making him one of the youngest players in senior domestic cricket.

What significant decision did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make as captain?

He successfully opted for a DRS review at the last moment against Aryan Juyal, overturning an on-field decision and securing a crucial wicket for East Zone.

What was the result of Sooryavanshi's DRS call?

The review showed a small spike on UltraEdge, leading to the original decision being overturned. Aryan Juyal was subsequently given out.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duleep Trophy Ishan Kishan MS Dhoni Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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