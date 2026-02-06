Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks World Record: Most Sixes In U19 World Cup

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks World Record: Most Sixes In U19 World Cup

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history! With 20* sixes in the 2026 edition, the 14-year-old sensation has broken Dewald Brevis’ all-time record for most maximums in a single U19 World Cup tournament.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
On the grandest stage of his teenage career, 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has played an innings for the ages. During the high-stakes U19 World Cup 2026 Final against England in Harare, the left-handed opener turned the stadium into his personal playground, reaching a blistering half-century that has left the cricketing world in awe.

While the fifty in the final set the tone, Sooryavanshi achieved something even more historic. With his aggressive assault at the Harare Sports Club, the prodigy became the most prolific six-hitter in the history of the tournament.

By clearing the ropes repeatedly today, he reached a staggering 22 sixes in this edition alone, leapfrogging South Africa’s Dewald Brevis, whose record of 18 sixes had stood since 2022.

Most Sixes in U19 World Cup

Player Sixes Edition
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) 22* 2026
Dewald Brevis (SA) 18 2022
Finn Allen (NZ) 18 2016/18
Jack Burnham (ENG) 15 2016
Michael Hill (AUS) 14 2008
Nicholas Pooran (WI) 14 2014

Century In The Final: 100 off 55 Balls

In a match where nerves usually dictate play, Sooryavanshi chose absolute aggression. Opening the batting for the "Boys in Blue," the Rajasthan Royals signing showed exactly why he was the most talked-about teenager in the world.

His innings was a masterclass in modern batting, reaching the century in just 55 balls, knocking the stuffing out of the England bowling attack and effectively ending the contest before the halfway mark.

Legacy in Making

Sooryavanshi is the youngest player ever to represent India at this level. By scoring a fifty in the final, he has surpassed the exploits of legendary names like Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan at the same age.

His ability to handle the short ball was on full display today as he repeatedly pulled the England pacers into the stands. Teaming up with captain Ayush Mhatre, Sooryavanshi’s assault ensured India took control of the powerplay, keeping the run rate near 8.0 and making the target a mountain for England to climb.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 14-year-old Indian cricketer who is the youngest player to represent India at the U19 World Cup level. He is a left-handed opener.

What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break in the U19 World Cup 2026 Final?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the most prolific six-hitter in U19 World Cup history, hitting 20 sixes in the 2026 edition, surpassing Dewald Brevis's record of 18.

How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score in the U19 World Cup 2026 Final?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a half-century (50 runs) off just 32 balls in the U19 World Cup 2026 Final against England.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance impact the U19 World Cup 2026 Final?

Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting helped India take control of the powerplay, setting a high run rate and putting England under pressure to chase a large target.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
U19 World Cup IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi World Record Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Century
