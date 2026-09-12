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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Other India Stars Get 1980s Makeover!

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma & Other India Stars Get 1980s Makeover!

Indian cricketers were surprised with their photos recreated in a 1980s-inspired style as the viral social media trend took over ahead of the Afghanistan series.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian cricketers embraced a viral 1980s retro photo trend.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, other players, received vintage style makeovers.
  • This offered players a lighthearted break before Afghanistan series.

India Cricket Stars 1980s Trend: Indian cricketers found a fun way to join the latest social media craze, with several star players getting an unexpected trip back to the 1980s through a viral photo trend. With the Men in Blue preparing for their upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, young batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was among the players who got to see their photographs transformed with a retro-inspired look. The teenager appeared amused by his throwback version, offering fans an entertaining glimpse of his reaction as he checked out the vintage-style image.

Sooryavanshi Gets A Retro Makeover

VAIBHAV Sooryavanshi has become one of the most closely followed young names in Indian cricket.

Having been busy with the Duleep Trophy tournament, his participation in the trend added another light-hearted moment to his growing public profile.

Read More: WCL Season 3 Schedule Out! India vs Pakistan On This Date

The teen prodigy's modern-day photograph was given a distinctly old-school treatment, creating an appearance inspired by the fashion and visual style associated with the 1980s.

Abhishek, Axar, Samson Join The Fun

Sooryavanshi was not the only India player to embrace the throwback craze.

Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson also had their photographs recreated in the popular retro style.

The transformations gave the players dramatically different appearances, making the images feel as though they had been taken several decades earlier.

The trend has become increasingly popular across social media, with users experimenting with vintage photography, classic fashion and other elements associated with the 1980s.

For the Indian cricketers, the makeover offered a welcome break from the usual training and match-day routine.

The T20I series against Afghanistan kicks-off this Sunday, September 13, and will feature two more matches on the 15th and 17th.

All three fixtures will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, which interestingly, Afghanistan acting as the hosts against India in India itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What social media trend did Indian cricketers participate in?

Indian cricketers joined a viral social media craze that transformed their photographs with a retro-inspired look from the 1980s.

Which Indian cricketers were part of the 1980s photo trend?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Sanju Samson had their photographs recreated in the retro style.

What upcoming series are the Indian cricketers preparing for?

The Men in Blue are preparing for their T20I series against Afghanistan. The series is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, September 13.

Where will the T20I series between India and Afghanistan be held?

All three fixtures of the T20I series will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Afghanistan will act as the hosts in India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan 1980s Trend
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