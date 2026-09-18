WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek’s Sweet Bromance Wins Hearts During Trophy Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan.

Abhishek Sharma's century helped seal India's 127-run victory.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playfully fixed Abhishek's hair during trophy celebrations.

This moment highlighted rising camaraderie among young Indian players.

India’s 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan ended with plenty of memorable moments, but a playful exchange between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma added a lighter touch to the celebrations. As the Indian players gathered with the trophy, Vaibhav was seen fixing Abhishek’s hairstyle, creating a fun moment between the two young batters.

Vaibhav Turns Stylist For Abhishek During Trophy Celebration

The video shows the Indian players enjoying the celebrations after completing a comprehensive series victory over Afghanistan.

While Abhishek stood with his teammates, Vaibhav casually reached towards him and began adjusting his hair. The youngster appeared to be giving the left-handed opener a quick hairstyle fix as the celebrations continued around them.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fixes Abhishek’s Hair During Celebration

𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 ❤️ 𝗔𝗕𝗛𝗜 & 𝗩𝗔𝗜𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗩



Vaibhav Suryavanshi was seen fixing Abhishek Sharma’s hairstyle during the trophy celebration. 😄



— Bhaichara on top! pic.twitter.com/1V2hPmPrat — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 17, 2026

The simple interaction quickly stood out because of the relaxed manner in which the two players were seen enjoying the moment. With the trophy celebrations in full swing, Vaibhav’s impromptu attempt to fix Abhishek’s hairstyle offered a glimpse of the camaraderie within India’s T20 setup.

Abhishek appeared unfazed as Vaibhav worked on his hair, making the exchange look more like a playful dressing-room interaction than anything planned for the cameras.

Abhishek And Vaibhav Share Fun Moment After Series Sweep

The moment also highlighted the growing connection between two of the younger names around India’s T20 setup.

Abhishek has already become an important part of India’s white-ball plans and produced another spectacular performance during the Afghanistan series. The opener smashed 108 off just 34 balls in the third T20I, including nine fours and 11 sixes, as India posted 221/7.

His explosive innings helped India dominate the series finale, with Afghanistan eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs. India won by 127 runs to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Vaibhav, meanwhile, has attracted considerable attention as one of the youngest players in India’s cricketing setup. His presence around the senior squad has given fans plenty of interest, particularly whenever he has shared the spotlight with established young players such as Abhishek.

India’s Trophy Celebration Produces Several Memorable Moments

The hairstyle exchange was one of several lighter moments from India’s celebrations following the Afghanistan series.

India captain Shreyas Iyer also produced a notable moment during the trophy presentation when he invited Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran to join the Indian team for the celebrations and winning photograph.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India’s Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep

The combination of those moments gave the series finale a different feel after India’s commanding performance on the field. While Abhishek’s record-breaking hundred and India’s 127-run victory were the major sporting highlights, Vaibhav’s playful interaction with his teammate added some fun to the post-match scenes.

For fans, the video offered a rare glimpse of the informal side of the Indian dressing room, with Vaibhav seemingly taking on the role of Abhishek’s personal stylist for a few seconds.

The two batters’ playful exchange became one of the more amusing scenes from India’s trophy celebrations after a dominant 3-0 series victory.