IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek’s Sweet Bromance Wins Hearts During Trophy Celebration

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek’s Sweet Bromance Wins Hearts During Trophy Celebration

Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fix Abhishek Sharma’s hairstyle during India’s trophy celebrations after their 3-0 T20I series sweep.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan.
  • Abhishek Sharma's century helped seal India's 127-run victory.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playfully fixed Abhishek's hair during trophy celebrations.
  • This moment highlighted rising camaraderie among young Indian players.

India’s 3-0 T20I series sweep over Afghanistan ended with plenty of memorable moments, but a playful exchange between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma added a lighter touch to the celebrations. As the Indian players gathered with the trophy, Vaibhav was seen fixing Abhishek’s hairstyle, creating a fun moment between the two young batters.

Vaibhav Turns Stylist For Abhishek During Trophy Celebration

The video shows the Indian players enjoying the celebrations after completing a comprehensive series victory over Afghanistan.

While Abhishek stood with his teammates, Vaibhav casually reached towards him and began adjusting his hair. The youngster appeared to be giving the left-handed opener a quick hairstyle fix as the celebrations continued around them.

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fixes Abhishek’s Hair During Celebration

The simple interaction quickly stood out because of the relaxed manner in which the two players were seen enjoying the moment. With the trophy celebrations in full swing, Vaibhav’s impromptu attempt to fix Abhishek’s hairstyle offered a glimpse of the camaraderie within India’s T20 setup.

Abhishek appeared unfazed as Vaibhav worked on his hair, making the exchange look more like a playful dressing-room interaction than anything planned for the cameras.

Abhishek And Vaibhav Share Fun Moment After Series Sweep

The moment also highlighted the growing connection between two of the younger names around India’s T20 setup.

Abhishek has already become an important part of India’s white-ball plans and produced another spectacular performance during the Afghanistan series. The opener smashed 108 off just 34 balls in the third T20I, including nine fours and 11 sixes, as India posted 221/7.

His explosive innings helped India dominate the series finale, with Afghanistan eventually bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs. India won by 127 runs to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Vaibhav, meanwhile, has attracted considerable attention as one of the youngest players in India’s cricketing setup. His presence around the senior squad has given fans plenty of interest, particularly whenever he has shared the spotlight with established young players such as Abhishek.

India’s Trophy Celebration Produces Several Memorable Moments

The hairstyle exchange was one of several lighter moments from India’s celebrations following the Afghanistan series.

India captain Shreyas Iyer also produced a notable moment during the trophy presentation when he invited Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran to join the Indian team for the celebrations and winning photograph.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India’s Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep

The combination of those moments gave the series finale a different feel after India’s commanding performance on the field. While Abhishek’s record-breaking hundred and India’s 127-run victory were the major sporting highlights, Vaibhav’s playful interaction with his teammate added some fun to the post-match scenes.

For fans, the video offered a rare glimpse of the informal side of the Indian dressing room, with Vaibhav seemingly taking on the role of Abhishek’s personal stylist for a few seconds.

The two batters’ playful exchange became one of the more amusing scenes from India’s trophy celebrations after a dominant 3-0 series victory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable interaction occurred during India's T20I series celebration against Afghanistan?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was seen playfully fixing Abhishek Sharma's hairstyle during the trophy celebration. This lighthearted exchange added a unique touch to the team's post-match scenes.

Which players were involved in the playful hairstyle exchange?

The interaction involved young Indian batters Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma. Vaibhav casually adjusted Abhishek's hair while the team celebrated their comprehensive series victory.

How did Abhishek Sharma perform in the third T20I match?

Abhishek Sharma scored an impressive 108 runs off just 34 balls in the third T20I. His explosive innings included nine fours and 11 sixes, helping India post a massive total.

What was the outcome of India's T20I series against Afghanistan?

India completed a dominant 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan. They won the third T20I by 127 runs after a commanding performance on the field.

Were there any other memorable moments during India's trophy celebration?

Yes, India captain Shreyas Iyer also invited Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran to join the Indian team for their winning photograph. This gesture added to the memorable moments.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Sep 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Indian Cricket T20I Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan Trophy Celebration
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India’s Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep
WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Invites Afghanistan Captain To India’s Trophy Celebration After 3-0 Sweep
Cricket
Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Match Fixing Row Takes Unexpected Turn Over ‘Jummah Prayers’
Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Match Fixing Row Takes Unexpected Turn Over ‘Jummah Prayers’
Cricket
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Viral ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ Celebration After Fastest 100, Gambhir Reacts
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma’s Viral ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ Celebration After Fastest 100, Gambhir Reacts
Cricket
WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s 'Bismillah' Reply To Afghanistan Players Catches Everyone Off-Guard
WATCH: Ishan Kishan’s 'Bismillah' Reply To Afghanistan Players Catches Everyone Off-Guard
Advertisement

Videos

SEVA SANKALP: BJP Launches Month-Long Nationwide Service Campaign
KASHI CELEBRATIONS: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi for PM Modi’s Birthday
VADNAGAR SPECIAL: Amit Shah Offers Prayers and Flags Off Bike Rally for Modi’s Birthday
VADODARA RALLY: Amit Shah Flags Off Bike Rally to Varanasi on PM Modi’s Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp’ Drive, Bike Rallies and Ganga Prayers Mark Birthday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget