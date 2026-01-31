Usman Tariq: Pakistan's Mystery Spinner, 'Chucking' Claims, And T20 World Cup Hopes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the buzz around ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a fever pitch, one name has dominated the headlines in Pakistan camp: Usman Tariq. The 28-year-old mystery spinner, who has rapidly ascended from franchise cricket to the national side, is being hailed as Pakistan's "X-factor" ahead of their marquee clashes, including the encounter against India.

Man Behind the Mystery

Born on January 1, 1998, Tariq’s journey to the international stage is nothing short of a cinematic script. A former salesman in Dubai, he famously quit his job to pursue cricket after being moved by MS Dhoni biopic.

Transitioning from a fast bowler to a right-arm off-spinner, he developed a unique, "baseball-style" action characterized by a smooth run-up followed by a deceptive, near-total pause at the crease.



The Chucking Action

Clearing the Air: The "Chucking" Allegations

Tariq’s unorthodox delivery style has drawn intense scrutiny, with some social media users labeling him a "certified chucker."



His action has been reported twice, first during PSL 2024 and again in the 2025 season. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the PCB have officially cleared him.

Tariq attributes the visual bend in his arm to a natural anatomical condition, claiming he was born with a unique elbow structure.

Following rigorous biomechanical testing at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, his action was found to be well within the legal 15-degree limit.

A Record-Breaking Rise

Tariq first caught the global eye during the 2025 T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe. In a sensational performance at Rawalpindi, he claimed a hat-trick, finishing with match-winning figures of 4/18.

This feat made him only the fourth Pakistani bowler to achieve a T20I hat-trick, joining an elite list that includes Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz.

Beyond the international stage, his dominance in leagues like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he took 20 wickets in 10 games and the ILT20 has solidified his reputation as a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.

Usman Tariq: Career Statistics

Format Matches Overs Wickets Best Bowling (BBI) Average Economy T20Is 2 8.0 6 4/18 7.33 5.50 T20 (Overall) 38 149.4 59 4/17 17.44 6.87