'All Of Us': Khawaja Defends Ball-Tampering Claim, Reveals Steve Smith's Role In His Silence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Usman Khawaja reignited ball-tampering debate in his autobiography.

He clarified 'entire team' meant collective accountability, not direct participation.

Steve Smith persuaded Khawaja against speaking out in 2018.

Returning to team made later public revelations difficult.

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja has explained why he waited eight years to speak publicly about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, insisting that his latest revelations were not intended to single out former teammates.

Khawaja reignited the controversy ahead of the release of his autobiography this week, alleging that responsibility for the infamous Cape Town incident extended beyond Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who received suspensions following the scandal.

His statement that the entire Australian team was involved prompted fresh debate, with former head coach Darren Lehmann rejecting the suggestion that the alleged plan was widely known. Cricket Australia, meanwhile, maintained that it stood by the conclusions of its original investigation, which identified Smith, Warner and Bancroft as the individuals aware of the ball-tampering.

Addressing the reaction to his comments, Khawaja clarified that his reference to the entire team being responsible was about collective accountability rather than suggesting that every individual had directly participated in the act.

"When I mentioned it was all of us, that's implying that whether we like it or not, we're all responsible for what happened together as a team," Khawaja wrote in an Instagram post.

"We need to take that collectively. That is all."

The former batter also rejected suggestions that he had thrown his former teammates under the bus. Instead, he argued that Smith, Warner and Bancroft had shouldered the consequences on behalf of the wider group.

"I haven't thrown anyone under the bus," he said.

"The guys that are currently in the team right now and the other people that were there on the South African tour, including me, we're not the victims."

Khawaja added that the three players had faced public humiliation, criticism from spectators and the lasting label of being cheats.

Why Usman Khawaja Did Not Speak Out In 2018

Khawaja also addressed the timing of his revelations, dismissing the suggestion that he had waited until his retirement to generate publicity for his book.

He claimed that he had considered speaking publicly shortly after the suspensions in 2018 but was persuaded against doing so by Smith, who wanted to accept responsibility for the incident.

"But Smudge (Smith) being the man and leader he was, he talked me out of it," Khawaja said.

"He wanted to take the blame. I argued with him, but he was having none of it. That's the first time I tried to come out."

The former Australia opener said he considered raising the issue again in 2021 after several members of the bowling attack, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, publicly denied knowing about the ball-tampering.

However, discussions with then-head coach Justin Langer eventually convinced him not to speak.

Khawaja explained that returning to the Australian team in 2022 made it increasingly difficult for him to address the controversy while still representing the country.

"Call me a chicken or whatever you want. I didn't know how to do it because I was still in the team," he said.

"I was always conscious of putting my team first, but I'm not in that team anymore."

The 39-year-old retired from international cricket this year after playing 88 Tests for Australia. His upcoming autobiography revisits the Cape Town controversy, which remains one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket.