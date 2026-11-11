Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khawaja faced racial abuse in Lord's Long Room.

He was called

Khawaja confronted member, leading to MCC disciplinary action.

Usman Khawaja has revisited one of the most unpleasant episodes of Australia's 2023 Ashes campaign, alleging that he was subjected to racial abuse inside the Lord's pavilion after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal during the second Test. In his autobiography Sabr, the former Australian opener recalled being targeted by members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) as players walked through the Long Room amid a hostile reception from spectators.

Khawaja alleged that one of the MCC members directed a racial slur at him, telling him to "Shut up, you P**i". The incident occurred during the lunch interval on the fifth day of the Test, following the heated exchanges surrounding Bairstow's stumping.

Khawaja Recalls Heated Confrontation With MCC Members

The controversy erupted after Bairstow walked out of his crease at the non-striker's end, believing the ball was dead, only for Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey to remove the bails and appeal. The dismissal was upheld, triggering a furious response from sections of the Lord's crowd.

Khawaja recalled that the Australian players encountered sustained verbal abuse while making their way through the Long Room. He described the atmosphere as particularly hostile, saying members were shouting profanities at the visiting team.

"It was like a pack of dogs about to feast on their next meals. They were in unison, swearing, calling us 'F-ing this', and 'F-that', 'C-nts this'. I couldn't believe what I was hearing. At first, I just laughed, mostly in shock. Was this the Long Room? Part of the most prestigious, noble cricket club in the world, where the waiting list was over 30 years? Or were we with the Hollies [Edgbaston's notorious party stand]? And no disrespect to the Hollies, because they never treated us like this," he wrote.

The Australian batter also described confronting a member who allegedly shouted directly into his ear before hearing the racial slur from another person.

"As we kept walking, I pulled up when someone shouted right into my ear - as there was only a rope and about 20 centimetres between us. 'Don't you dare scream in my ear again, you dickhead,' I said to the first guy. Then as I walked on, and I heard someone else say, 'Shut up, you P**i,' I lost it," Khawaja recalled.

Usman Khawaja Clarifies Who He Confronted After Alleged Slur

Khawaja also made an important distinction in his account, saying he could not establish the identity of the person who allegedly used the racial slur. He explained that his confrontation was with the first member he believed was responsible for the abuse.

"I don't know who this was exactly. I want to clarify that I know a few people got bans from the MCC. All I know is I confronted the first bloke I saw, who I thought it was. He was still shouting, spitting and screaming in my face, so I could only assume it was him. I told security, 'Get this guy out of here!" he said.

Footage from the incident, broadcast by Sky Sports during the Test, showed Khawaja stopping to confront a member as the Australian team passed through the Long Room. He was also seen speaking to stewards before continuing towards the visitors' dressing room.

MCC Took Disciplinary Action Against Three Members

The MCC subsequently suspended three members over their conduct during the incident. Following an investigation, the club expelled one member and imposed bans of four-and-a-half years and two-and-a-half years on the other two.

The controversy became one of the defining talking points of the 2023 Ashes, which was marked by intense exchanges between the two teams and their supporters. Australia eventually won the Lord's Test by 43 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series before England fought back to draw it 2-2.