Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKhushi Mukherjee Hit With ₹100 Crore Defamation Case Over Suryakumar Yadav Remarks

Khushi Mukherjee Hit With ₹100 Crore Defamation Case Over Suryakumar Yadav Remarks

Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai-based influencer and admirer of Suryakumar Yadav, filed a defamation complaint at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What started as a casual comment during a media interaction has now snowballed into a serious legal controversy. Actress and social media personality Khushi Mukherjee is facing mounting trouble after remarks she made about Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav went viral, eventually leading to a 100 crore defamation complaint.

How Controversy Began

The issue surfaced when Mukherjee was asked about her views on dating cricketers at a public event.

In a response that quickly spread across social media, she stated that she had no interest in such relationships, adding that several sports personalities had shown interest in her. During the conversation, she mentioned Suryakumar Yadav by name, claiming that he had messaged her frequently in the past.

Although Mukherjee also clarified that there was no ongoing communication and stressed that she was not seeking a romantic connection, the damage was already done.

The remark triggered strong reactions from fans, especially given Yadav’s reputation as a private individual and his well-known marriage to Devisha Shetty. The Indian cricketer himself has chosen to remain silent on the matter so far.

Lawsuit Filed by Supporter

The situation escalated on January 13, 2026, when Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai-based influencer and admirer of Yadav, filed a defamation complaint at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari alleged that Mukherjee's comments were made deliberately to attract attention and harm image of a national sports figure.

In his complaint, Ansari demanded a 100 crore defamation penalty, along with a thorough investigation into Mukherjee’s intent. He also sought strict legal action if the claims were found to be untrue, arguing that false statements could cause long-term damage to the reputation of public figures.

Mukherjee's Clarification

Facing intense backlash, Khushi Mukherjee has since tried to clarify her position.

She maintains that her remarks were overstated and misunderstood, insisting that any interaction with Yadav was purely friendly and occurred during a difficult phase for the Indian team. According to her, she had only reached out to offer encouragement after a match loss.

Mukherjee has also claimed that her social media account was compromised during a recent trip abroad, suggesting that private conversations may have been misrepresented. She has publicly wished Suryakumar Yadav and Team India well for upcoming international tournaments, urging fans to view the situation without malice.

As of now, the legal process is still unfolding, with Ansari stating that he will continue to pursue the case until an FIR is formally registered. 

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the defamation complaint against Khushi Mukherjee?

Khushi Mukherjee made remarks about Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav during a media interaction, claiming he had frequently messaged her. This statement went viral and led to a ₹100 crore defamation complaint.

Who filed the defamation complaint against Khushi Mukherjee and for how much?

Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai-based influencer and admirer of Suryakumar Yadav, filed a ₹100 crore defamation complaint against Khushi Mukherjee.

What is Khushi Mukherjee's clarification regarding her remarks?

Mukherjee claims her remarks were overstated and misunderstood. She states any interaction with Yadav was friendly, aimed at offering encouragement after a match loss, and that her social media account may have been compromised.

Has Suryakumar Yadav commented on the controversy?

The article states that Suryakumar Yadav himself has chosen to remain silent on the matter so far.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav Faizan Ansari Khushi Mukherjee
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Mahayuti vs Thackeray Cousins - Who Will Sweep Civic Polls?
Mahayuti vs Thackeray Cousins - Who Will Sweep Maharashtra Civic Polls? Counting To Begin At 10 AM: LIVE
Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget