What started as a casual comment during a media interaction has now snowballed into a serious legal controversy. Actress and social media personality Khushi Mukherjee is facing mounting trouble after remarks she made about Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav went viral, eventually leading to a ₹100 crore defamation complaint.

How Controversy Began

The issue surfaced when Mukherjee was asked about her views on dating cricketers at a public event.

In a response that quickly spread across social media, she stated that she had no interest in such relationships, adding that several sports personalities had shown interest in her. During the conversation, she mentioned Suryakumar Yadav by name, claiming that he had messaged her frequently in the past.

Although Mukherjee also clarified that there was no ongoing communication and stressed that she was not seeking a romantic connection, the damage was already done.

The remark triggered strong reactions from fans, especially given Yadav’s reputation as a private individual and his well-known marriage to Devisha Shetty. The Indian cricketer himself has chosen to remain silent on the matter so far.

Lawsuit Filed by Supporter

The situation escalated on January 13, 2026, when Faizan Ansari, a Mumbai-based influencer and admirer of Yadav, filed a defamation complaint at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Ansari alleged that Mukherjee's comments were made deliberately to attract attention and harm image of a national sports figure.

In his complaint, Ansari demanded a ₹100 crore defamation penalty, along with a thorough investigation into Mukherjee’s intent. He also sought strict legal action if the claims were found to be untrue, arguing that false statements could cause long-term damage to the reputation of public figures.

Mukherjee's Clarification

Facing intense backlash, Khushi Mukherjee has since tried to clarify her position.

She maintains that her remarks were overstated and misunderstood, insisting that any interaction with Yadav was purely friendly and occurred during a difficult phase for the Indian team. According to her, she had only reached out to offer encouragement after a match loss.

Mukherjee has also claimed that her social media account was compromised during a recent trip abroad, suggesting that private conversations may have been misrepresented. She has publicly wished Suryakumar Yadav and Team India well for upcoming international tournaments, urging fans to view the situation without malice.

As of now, the legal process is still unfolding, with Ansari stating that he will continue to pursue the case until an FIR is formally registered.