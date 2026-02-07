USA Shock India As Hosts Lose Four Wickets In Powerplay; Pressure On Suryakumar Yadav

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketUSA Shock India As Hosts Lose Four Wickets In Powerplay; Pressure On Suryakumar Yadav

USA bowlers executed their plans to perfection, exploiting early movement under lights.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 07:59 PM (IST)

The Wankhede crowd has been stunned into silence as the defending champions, India, find themselves in a precarious position at the halfway mark. After being put into bat by USA skipper Monank Patel, the Indian top order crumbled under a clinical bowling masterclass from the American side.

The responsibility now rests entirely on shoulders of captain Suryakumar Yadav and the designated finisher Rinku Singh to rebuild the innings and guide India to a competitive total.

Powerplay Collapse: Van Schalkwyk's Triple Strike

Early Blow: Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck in the second over, caught at deep extra cover off the bowling of Ali Khan.

Recovery & Relapse: Ishan Kishan (20) and Tilak Varma (25) briefly stabilized the ship with a counter-attacking partnership, but it was short-lived.

Fatal 6th Over: In a game-changing over, Shadley van Schalkwyk decimated the Indian core. He dismissed Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 46/4 by the end of the powerplay.

Selection & Injury Room

India entered their tournament opener with a "patched-up" squad:

Bumrah Absent: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out shortly before the toss due to a viral fever. Mohammed Siraj was drafted into the XI as his replacement.

The Keeping Debate: India opted for Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson, citing Kishan's superior recent form.

Missing Stars: Washington Sundar (awaiting fitness clearance) and Kuldeep Yadav also missed out on the final XI.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy.

United States of America (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs USA USA Vs India T20 World Cup 2026
