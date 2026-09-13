Elena Rybakina Beats Sabalenka Again To Win US Open Title, Claims World No. 1 Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elena Rybakina won her first US Open singles title.

Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in final.

This victory secured Rybakina the world No. 1 ranking.

It marked her third Grand Slam, second major of 2026.

US Open 2026 Women's Single Final: Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the US Open 2026 women’s singles final to win her first title at Flushing Meadows and claim the world No. 1 ranking. The Kazakh star also secured her third Grand Slam crown and second major title of the season after another victory over Sabalenka in a major final.

Rybakina Holds Nerve In Deciding Set

Rybakina made the stronger start in New York, using her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game to take the opening set 6-4.

Sabalenka responded in the second set and raised her intensity at the crucial moments. The defending champion edged the set 7-5 to force a decider and keep her hopes of winning a third consecutive US Open title alive.

However, Rybakina regained control in the final set. She stayed composed under pressure, found regular success with her first serve and converted her opportunities to close out the match 6-2.

Rybakina Secures World No. 1 Ranking

Rybakina had already guaranteed her rise to the top of the WTA rankings by reaching the semi-finals. She then defeated Coco Gauff in the last four to reach her maiden US Open final.

Earlier in the tournament, she had overcome Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals. Her run was even more impressive considering the ankle concerns she carried into the event.

The triumph adds to Rybakina’s Wimbledon title from 2022 and her Australian Open success earlier in 2026. She has now beaten Sabalenka in two Grand Slam finals this season.

Sabalenka’s US Open Streak Ends

Sabalenka entered the final aiming to become the first woman in the modern era to win three straight US Open titles. Rybakina’s victory ended that impressive run at Flushing Meadows.

The final also highlighted Rybakina’s improved ability to handle pressure in the biggest matches. After losing the second set, she avoided a major drop in level and dominated the decider to complete a landmark campaign.

Rybakina leaves New York with her maiden US Open trophy, a third Grand Slam title and the biggest ranking achievement of her career.