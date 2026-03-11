US-Israel-Iran War: Major Cricket Series Postponed After T20 World Cup 2026

The upcoming white-ball series between Afghanistan national cricket team and Sri Lanka national cricket team has been postponed due to the worsening security situation in the Middle East. The decision was confirmed on Tuesday by Afghanistan Cricket Board, citing concerns related to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The series, which was scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates, was set to run from March 13 to March 25 and included three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

'Postponement was necessary'

According to reports, ACB Chief Executive Naseeb Khan stated that the postponement was necessary because of safety concerns as well as major disruptions to air travel and logistical arrangements caused by the conflict.

Khan also revealed that the board had explored the option of moving the entire series to Sri Lanka. However, the plan could not materialize due to the lack of available flights from UAE to Sri Lanka and the difficulty of arranging hotels, stadiums, and security at short notice.

The series has now been deferred and could potentially be rescheduled for the final quarter of the year.

The T20 leg of AFG vs SL series carried additional significance for Afghanistan, as it would have marked the team’s first assignment under new captain Ibrahim Zadran after Rashid Khan was recently removed from the T20 captaincy.

Both teams had recently competed in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Afghanistan were unable to progress beyond the group stage this time, failing to replicate their impressive semi-final run in the 2024 edition. Meanwhile, co-hosts Sri Lanka were eliminated during the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

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