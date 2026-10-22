Updated WTC Points Table After South Africa Stun Australia To Level Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom South Africa defeated Australia by an innings, leveling series 1-1.

Australia leads WTC standings, followed by New Zealand, then South Africa.

Temba Bavuma's century powered South Africa's commanding series-leveling victory.

WTC Table Update: South Africa have bounced back in style, defeating Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test to level the three-match series at 1-1. After losing the opener by more than 200 runs, the Proteas delivered a commanding response, setting up a decisive final Test in Cape Town. The result also brings renewed attention to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, where Australia remain top, New Zealand sit second and South Africa occupy third place.

WTC 2025-27 Points Table After South Africa Beat Australia

Here's a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship standings after this match's result:

Australia: Played 12, Won 9, Lost 3, Draw 0, Deduction 0, Points 108, PCT 75.00

New Zealand: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Draw 1, Deduction 0, Points 52, PCT 72.22

South Africa: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 2, Draw 0, Deduction 0, Points 48, PCT 66.67

Bangladesh: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Draw 1, Deduction 0, Points 40, PCT 55.56

India: Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Draw 2, Deduction 0, Points 68, PCT 51.52

England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Draw 1, Deduction 14, Points 74, PCT 38.54

Sri Lanka: Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Draw 3, Deduction 0, Points 24, PCT 33.33

West Indies: Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Draw 2, Deduction 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83

Pakistan: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Draw 0, Deduction 19, Points 5, PCT 4.63

Read More: Harry Brook Smashes Historic 202 vs Pakistan, Breaks Shubman Gill’s Double Century Record

Bavuma’s Century Powers South Africa’s Revival

Captain Temba Bavuma played a pivotal role in South Africa’s turnaround, scoring a superb century to help his team build a substantial first-innings lead.

The hosts capitalised on that advantage to secure an innings victory and erase the disappointment of their opening-Test defeat.

South Africa’s win strengthens their position in the top three, while Australia retain a healthy lead at the summit.

India’s points percentage of 51.52 leaves them behind Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa.

With the WTC cycle continuing, India, set to face New Zealand in two Tests soon, will need consistent results in their remaining fixtures to keep their final hopes alive.