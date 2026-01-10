UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match Live Streaming: Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues to grab attention with its exciting clashes, and the second fixture of the tournament sees UP Warriorz take on Gujarat Giants in what promises to be a competitive contest.

Both teams are eager to start their campaigns on a strong note in the fourth season of this increasingly popular women’s T20 league.

The match between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, 2026, with the action beginning at 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss is set to be held shortly before the start of the game. The fixture will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, one of the key venues for this year’s tournament.

UP Warriorz Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Match Live Streaming, Telecast

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal, Charli Knott (replacement for Tara Norris).