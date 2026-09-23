IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketFrom Century To Horror Injury In 24 Hours: Fomer India Star Shares Update | WATCH

From Century To Horror Injury In 24 Hours: Fomer India Star Shares Update | WATCH

Unmukt Chand shared pictures of his swollen face after an on-field collision in the USA, confirming there was no fracture.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unmukt Chand sustained facial injury after century in USA.
  • Collision during catch caused facial swelling, but no fracture.
  • Chand shared past injuries; remains determined to continue playing.

Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand has shared a concerning update after suffering a facial injury during a cricket match in the USA, just a day after producing a century in Minor League Cricket.

Chand posted pictures showing significant swelling and bruising around his face, alongside photographs of injuries he has suffered during his cricket career.

Despite the painful-looking injury, Chand confirmed that he had avoided a fracture and struck a determined tone in his message to fans.

“The face has seen some damage over the years. A broken jaw. A swollen eye. And now this,” Chand wrote.

He later added: “Thankfully, no fracture.”

WATCH: Unmukt Chand Shares Picture Of Swollen Face After On-Field Collison

Unmukt Chand Reveals How He Suffered Facial Injury

Chand explained that the latest injury occurred during an on-field collision while he was attempting to take a catch.

The incident left his face badly swollen, with the latest picture showing significant bruising around his cheek and jaw area.

The former India U-19 captain also shared images of two previous injuries, including a broken jaw and a swollen eye, highlighting the physical setbacks he has experienced during his cricket career.

However, Chand remained positive after the latest incident and insisted that he intends to move forward despite the setback.

“That’s sport. Things change in a second. Get back up. Go again. No stopping,” he wrote.

WATCH: Unmukt Chand Century Celebration 

Injury Comes A Day After Unmukt Chand’s Century

The latest setback came shortly after Chand produced an impressive innings in Minor League Cricket.

On September 19, Chand smashed an unbeaten 100 from 67 deliveries for Lone Star Athletics against All Stars. His innings featured 11 fours and five sixes.

Lone Star Athletics finished with 219/1 before completing a 94-run victory, with Chand playing a central role in the result.

The facial injury therefore came just a day after what had been a memorable individual performance for the former India youth captain.

From India U-19 Glory To Cricket In USA

Chand remains best known for leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2012. He scored an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia as India lifted the trophy.

He subsequently featured for several IPL teams and also became the first Indian male cricketer to play in the Big Bash League in Australia.

After ending his career in Indian cricket in 2021, Chand moved to the USA and continued playing professionally. He has since featured in Minor League Cricket and Major League Cricket, including a stint with Los Angeles Knight Riders.

His latest social media update suggests that Chand is determined to return to action despite another injury.

While the swelling on his face made for a worrying image, his confirmation that there was no fracture offered some relief. Chand ended his message with a simple sporting philosophy: “Get back up. Go again. No stopping.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of injury did Unmukt Chand recently sustain?

Unmukt Chand suffered a facial injury during a cricket match in the USA. He reported significant swelling and bruising, but thankfully, he confirmed there was no fracture.

How did Unmukt Chand's facial injury occur?

The injury occurred during an on-field collision while Unmukt Chand was attempting to take a catch during a cricket match in the USA.

When did Unmukt Chand's facial injury occur in relation to his recent performance?

The facial injury happened just a day after Unmukt Chand scored an unbeaten century (100 runs) in a Minor League Cricket match for Lone Star Athletics.

Has Unmukt Chand experienced similar injuries in his career?

Yes, Chand has previously suffered other significant cricket-related injuries. These include a broken jaw and a swollen eye, highlighting his physical setbacks.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Sep 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Unmukt Chand Indian Cricket Minor League Cricket USA Cricket Unmukt Chand Facial Injury Unmukt Chand Swollen Face Unmukt Chand Century Unmukt Chand Injury Update Unmukt Chand Injury
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Hang Up My Boots': Billy Root Announces Retirement At 34, Shares Emotional Post
'Hang Up My Boots': Billy Root Announces Retirement At 34, Shares Emotional Post
Cricket
WATCH: Pakistan Coach Admits Repeated Losses, Calls India ‘The Benchmark’ For Fans
WATCH: Pakistan Coach Admits Repeated Losses, Calls India ‘The Benchmark’ For Fans
Cricket
CSK Board To Meet Amid Team Leak, Match-Fixing Allegations After Sting Operation
CSK Board To Meet Amid Team Leak, Match-Fixing Allegations After Sting Operation
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Reveals His ‘Sleepless Night’, The Reason Involved Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Gautam Gambhir Reveals His ‘Sleepless Night’, The Reason Involved Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Videos

Election Commission Row: Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions Over CEC’s Powers and EC Decision-Making
Election Commission Row: SIR Report Triggers Political Storm, Rahul Gandhi Targets EC
Election Commission: Opposition Questions EC Credibility Over Reported Differences Among Commissioners
EC Controversy: Gyanesh Kumar Faces Political Heat Over Reported Differences in Election Commission
Election Commission: EC Report Sparks Questions Over Differences Among Election Commissioners
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget