From Century To Horror Injury In 24 Hours: Fomer India Star Shares Update | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unmukt Chand sustained facial injury after century in USA.

Collision during catch caused facial swelling, but no fracture.

Chand shared past injuries; remains determined to continue playing.

Former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand has shared a concerning update after suffering a facial injury during a cricket match in the USA, just a day after producing a century in Minor League Cricket.

Chand posted pictures showing significant swelling and bruising around his face, alongside photographs of injuries he has suffered during his cricket career.

Despite the painful-looking injury, Chand confirmed that he had avoided a fracture and struck a determined tone in his message to fans.

“The face has seen some damage over the years. A broken jaw. A swollen eye. And now this,” Chand wrote.

He later added: “Thankfully, no fracture.”

WATCH: Unmukt Chand Shares Picture Of Swollen Face After On-Field Collison

The face has seen some damage over the years. 😅



A broken jaw. A swollen eye. And now this.



A day after scoring a hundred, an on-field collision while taking a catch. Thankfully, no fracture. 🙏



That’s sport. Things change in a second.



Get back up. Go again. No stopping. 🏏💪 pic.twitter.com/c0YDeLDVVA — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) September 22, 2026

Unmukt Chand Reveals How He Suffered Facial Injury

Chand explained that the latest injury occurred during an on-field collision while he was attempting to take a catch.

The incident left his face badly swollen, with the latest picture showing significant bruising around his cheek and jaw area.

The former India U-19 captain also shared images of two previous injuries, including a broken jaw and a swollen eye, highlighting the physical setbacks he has experienced during his cricket career.

However, Chand remained positive after the latest incident and insisted that he intends to move forward despite the setback.

“That’s sport. Things change in a second. Get back up. Go again. No stopping,” he wrote.

WATCH: Unmukt Chand Century Celebration

A terrific knock from a terrific player! Unmukt Chand, take a bow 💯 pic.twitter.com/PSXnMmNdVD — Minor League Cricket (@MiLCricket) September 19, 2026

Injury Comes A Day After Unmukt Chand’s Century

The latest setback came shortly after Chand produced an impressive innings in Minor League Cricket.

On September 19, Chand smashed an unbeaten 100 from 67 deliveries for Lone Star Athletics against All Stars. His innings featured 11 fours and five sixes.

Lone Star Athletics finished with 219/1 before completing a 94-run victory, with Chand playing a central role in the result.

The facial injury therefore came just a day after what had been a memorable individual performance for the former India youth captain.

From India U-19 Glory To Cricket In USA

Chand remains best known for leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2012. He scored an unbeaten 111 in the final against Australia as India lifted the trophy.

He subsequently featured for several IPL teams and also became the first Indian male cricketer to play in the Big Bash League in Australia.

After ending his career in Indian cricket in 2021, Chand moved to the USA and continued playing professionally. He has since featured in Minor League Cricket and Major League Cricket, including a stint with Los Angeles Knight Riders.

His latest social media update suggests that Chand is determined to return to action despite another injury.

While the swelling on his face made for a worrying image, his confirmation that there was no fracture offered some relief. Chand ended his message with a simple sporting philosophy: “Get back up. Go again. No stopping.”