WATCH: Uninvited Local Leader Destroys Cricket Pitch With Tractor

A bizarre incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district; a local political leader allegedly destroyed a cricket pitch using a tractor after reportedly being slighted by tournament organizers.

The incident occurred in the Chopda taluka, where a local cricket tournament was being hosted. According to eyewitnesses and local reports, the leader was allegedly upset over not being formally invited to the event or given a prominent role in the inauguration ceremony.

In a fit of rage, the political leader drove a tractor onto the carefully prepared turf and plowed through the pitch, rendering it completely unplayable just before a scheduled match.

The act left young local cricketers and organizers in shock, as weeks of preparation and financial investment into the ground were ruined in minutes.

WATCH VIDEO

Tractor Driver plows the cricket pitch mid-final in Jalgaon after the driver wasn’t invited to the tournament 😭 pic.twitter.com/iDZ5hcMDbh — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaaala) April 19, 2026

Legal Action

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with the local police. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the local sports community has called for strict action against the individual for damaging public property and disrupting a community event.

A video of the plowed pitch has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Fans and residents have criticized the "VIP culture" and the "ego-driven" behavior of local politicians that often hampers grassroots sports development in India.