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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Uninvited Local Leader Destroys Cricket Pitch With Tractor

WATCH: Uninvited Local Leader Destroys Cricket Pitch With Tractor

In a burst of anger, the political leader drove a tractor across the meticulously prepared field, tearing up the pitch and leaving it entirely unfit for play just before the scheduled match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)

A bizarre incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district; a local political leader allegedly destroyed a cricket pitch using a tractor after reportedly being slighted by tournament organizers.

The incident occurred in the Chopda taluka, where a local cricket tournament was being hosted. According to eyewitnesses and local reports, the leader was allegedly upset over not being formally invited to the event or given a prominent role in the inauguration ceremony.

In a fit of rage, the political leader drove a tractor onto the carefully prepared turf and plowed through the pitch, rendering it completely unplayable just before a scheduled match.

The act left young local cricketers and organizers in shock, as weeks of preparation and financial investment into the ground were ruined in minutes.

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Legal Action

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with the local police. Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the local sports community has called for strict action against the individual for damaging public property and disrupting a community event.

A video of the plowed pitch has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Fans and residents have criticized the "VIP culture" and the "ego-driven" behavior of local politicians that often hampers grassroots sports development in India.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Viral Videos Maharashtra Maharashtra' MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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