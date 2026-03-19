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HomeSportsCricketUnfit Yet Played T20 WC? Questions Surround Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

Unfit Yet Played T20 WC? Questions Surround Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

Concerns have now been raised over whether players were allowed to compete despite not being fully fit, possibly due to close working relationships within the setup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing fresh concerns over the fitness of senior players Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman during the 2026 T20 World Cup. According to reports, PCB’s medical panel suspects that both players may not have been fully fit when they were included in the squad. Senior selector Aaqib Javed had also hinted at this issue during a recent press conference, confirming that the matter would be looked into.

How the Concern Emerged

The issue reportedly came to light after the tournament, when UK-based sports medicine expert Dr. Javed Mughal, who joined the PCB’s medical panel earlier this year, assessed both players. His evaluation suggested that their injuries might have been more serious than initially understood.

Further doubts arose when Babar opted out of the National T20 Championship citing a leg strain, while Fakhar was also dealing with ongoing fitness problems. Upon re-examination, Babar’s injury was found to be more severe than previously reported, and Fakhar is believed to have been managing similar issues for quite some time.

Questions Over Medical Clearance

Sources indicate that the selection committee had approved both players for the World Cup only after they were cleared by team physiotherapist Cliff Deacon. However, concerns have now been raised over whether players were allowed to compete despite not being fully fit, possibly due to close working relationships within the setup.

Pakistan’s World Cup Struggles

Pakistan’s campaign in the 2026 T20 World Cup ended in disappointment, as the team failed to progress beyond the Super 8 stage. Their loss to India national cricket team further highlighted the struggles, with Babar Azam’s underwhelming performances becoming a major talking point throughout the tournament.

With these developments, the PCB is expected to review its selection and medical clearance processes, as questions continue to mount over player fitness management.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fakhar Zaman PCB Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Pakistan
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