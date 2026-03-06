Umpires For India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Announced

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially named match officials for T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The summit clash, scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will see a highly experienced panel of officials overseeing the proceedings.

The Final Officiating Panel

ICC has relied on its Elite Panel to manage pressure of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 tournament finale:

On-Field Umpires: Richard Illingworth (England) & Alex Wharf (England)

Third Umpire (TV Umpire): Allahuddien Paleker (South Africa)

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (South Africa)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

Key Highlights of Appointments

Richard Illingworth’s Streak: This marks Illingworth's second consecutive T20 World Cup final. He has become a staple for major ICC finales, having also officiated the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

Alex Wharf’s Debut: While Wharf has extensive experience in ICC events, including the 2023 ODI World Cup, this will be his first time serving as an on-field umpire for a senior men's World Cup final.

The Semi-Final Connection: Interestingly, both Illingworth and Wharf were the on-field officials for New Zealand’s semi-final win over South Africa earlier this week.

South African Duo in the Booth: Allahuddien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock, both recently elevated within the elite ranks, will handle the crucial DRS and boundary-line duties.

The stage is set for a historic finale on March 8, 2026, as defending champions India face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India enters the final following a high-scoring semi-final win over England, fueled by Sanju Samson’s explosive form.

Meanwhile, the Black Caps arrive with massive momentum after Finn Allen’s record-breaking, 33-ball century dismantled South Africa.

While India seeks a back-to-back title, they must overcome their "Ahmedabad anxiety" and a historical 0-3 T20 World Cup record against the Kiwis. With a batting paradise expected under the lights in Ahmedabad, IND vs NZ summit clash promises a masterclass in power-hitting.