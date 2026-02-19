Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketUmpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attacks Local Cricket Match In Unnao

Umpire Dies After Bee Swarm Attacks Local Cricket Match In Unnao

A drinks break turned fatal in Unnao as a bee swarm attacked players, leading to the tragic death of senior umpire Manik Gupta.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Cricket Match Bee Attack: A local cricket fixture in Unnao turned tragic when a swarm of bees descended on the field during a scheduled drinks interval, leading to chaos and, ultimately, the death of a senior umpire. The shocking incident unfolded at Sapru Cricket Stadium in the Gangaghat area, leaving players, officials, and spectators stunned. The match was being played between YMCC and Paramount at Sapru Cricket Stadium under the jurisdiction of the Gangaghat police station.

After the first innings concluded, the second innings had begun, and a drinks break was taken a few overs into play. 

Sudden Chaos During Drinks Interval

It was during the drinks break pause in the YMCC vs Paramount cricket match that a large swarm of bees suddenly entered the ground and began attacking players and match officials.

As panic spread across the field, cricketers and umpires were seen lying flat on the ground in an attempt to shield themselves.

Despite their efforts, several individuals suffered bee stings, resulting in injuries and widespread confusion on the ground.

Senior Umpire Succumbs to Injuries

Among those seriously affected was Manik Gupta, a senior umpire associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association and a resident of the Feelkhana area of Kanpur. He was officiating the match alongside umpire Sunil Kumar Nishad from Shuklaganj.

Gupta, who sustained severe injuries during the attack, was first taken to a hospital in Shuklaganj. Due to his critical condition, he was referred to Kanpur and shifted to a private hospital.

He passed away tragically on the way before reaching the medical facility. His death has left his family devastated and the local cricket community in mourning.

Eyewitness umpire Sunil Kumar Nishad recounted that the swarm struck without warning during the drinks interval. Players and officials immediately dropped to the ground in a bid to protect themselves, yet the bees kept stinging.

Nishad said that nearly every player and umpire on the field was affected by the attack. He also expressed grief over the death of umpire Manik Gupta.

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did players and officials react to the bee attack?

Panic spread as cricketers and umpires lay on the ground to shield themselves. Several individuals suffered bee stings.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Unnao Umpire India Cricket Bee Attack
