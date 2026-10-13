WATCH: 38-Year-Old Umesh Yadav Explodes On Punjab Ranji Debut With Five-Wicket Haul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Umesh Yadav took five wickets for Punjab in Ranji.

His five-wicket haul marked his Punjab debut.

Assam scored 373; Yadav began new domestic chapter.

Umesh Yadav Fifer Ranji: Umesh Yadav made his first-class comeback count, delivering a five-wicket performance for Punjab against Assam in the Ranji Trophy on Monday. The experienced 38-year old pacer finished with 5/70 as Assam were bowled out for 373 on Day 2 at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The outing marked Umesh’s first-class return after nearly two years and his first Ranji Trophy appearance since December 2024.

38-YEAR-OLD UMESH YADAV 🥹❤️ - He has taken five wicket haul on his debut match for Punjab in Ranji Trophy. https://t.co/UvgHkUAl1V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 13, 2026

He picked up two wickets on Sunday before returning the following day to claim three more, taking his career tally to 16 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket.

Umesh Yadav Makes His Mark On Punjab Debut

Umesh began his spell by dismissing Rishav Das for a duck on Day 1 before sending Rajveer Singh back to the pavilion.

He resumed the attack on Monday and made inroads into Assam’s lower order, removing Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain and Mohit Thakur.

His workload was substantial, with the veteran completing 24 overs across the two days. Gurnoor Brar, who has now represented India in ODIs, also played a key role in containing Assam.

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However, Assam’s top order had already laid a strong foundation.

Captain Danish Das scored a century, while Sibsankar Roy remained unbeaten on 143, ensuring their side reached a competitive total despite Punjab’s efforts with the ball.

Umesh Begins New Domestic Chapter With Punjab

Umesh Yadav last represented India in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

He has not played for the national side since, making his domestic performances important as he continues his career.

The pacer spent much of his domestic journey with Vidarbha, making his debut for the state in 2008.

He has now joined Punjab as a guest player for the 2026-27 season, bringing considerable experience to the side’s bowling attack.

His five-wicket haul offers an encouraging start to his new assignment, giving Punjab a proven international campaigner while adding another chapter to a long domestic career.