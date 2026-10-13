IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: 38-Year-Old Umesh Yadav Explodes On Punjab Ranji Debut With Five-Wicket Haul

WATCH: 38-Year-Old Umesh Yadav Explodes On Punjab Ranji Debut With Five-Wicket Haul

Umesh Yadav made an instant impact on his Punjab debut, claiming five wickets against Assam in the Ranji Trophy as he targets a fresh chapter in domestic cricket.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Umesh Yadav took five wickets for Punjab in Ranji.
  • His five-wicket haul marked his Punjab debut.
  • Assam scored 373; Yadav began new domestic chapter.

Umesh Yadav Fifer Ranji: Umesh Yadav made his first-class comeback count, delivering a five-wicket performance for Punjab against Assam in the Ranji Trophy on Monday. The experienced 38-year old pacer finished with 5/70 as Assam were bowled out for 373 on Day 2 at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. The outing marked Umesh’s first-class return after nearly two years and his first Ranji Trophy appearance since December 2024.

He picked up two wickets on Sunday before returning the following day to claim three more, taking his career tally to 16 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket.

Umesh Yadav Makes His Mark On Punjab Debut

Umesh began his spell by dismissing Rishav Das for a duck on Day 1 before sending Rajveer Singh back to the pavilion.

He resumed the attack on Monday and made inroads into Assam’s lower order, removing Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain and Mohit Thakur.

His workload was substantial, with the veteran completing 24 overs across the two days. Gurnoor Brar, who has now represented India in ODIs, also played a key role in containing Assam.

Read More: World Cup 2027 Ticket Rush: ICC Receives Over 15 Million Applications In Just 12 Days

However, Assam’s top order had already laid a strong foundation.

Captain Danish Das scored a century, while Sibsankar Roy remained unbeaten on 143, ensuring their side reached a competitive total despite Punjab’s efforts with the ball.

Umesh Begins New Domestic Chapter With Punjab

Umesh Yadav last represented India in the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023.

He has not played for the national side since, making his domestic performances important as he continues his career.

The pacer spent much of his domestic journey with Vidarbha, making his debut for the state in 2008.

He has now joined Punjab as a guest player for the 2026-27 season, bringing considerable experience to the side’s bowling attack.

His five-wicket haul offers an encouraging start to his new assignment, giving Punjab a proven international campaigner while adding another chapter to a long domestic career.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Umesh Yadav's performance in his recent Ranji Trophy match?

Umesh Yadav delivered a five-wicket performance, finishing with 5/70 for Punjab against Assam. This marked his first-class comeback and debut for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.

Which team did Umesh Yadav join for the current Ranji Trophy season?

Umesh Yadav has joined Punjab as a guest player for the 2026-27 season. This move marks a new chapter in his domestic career after previously playing for Vidarbha.

When was Umesh Yadav's last Ranji Trophy appearance before his comeback for Punjab?

His appearance for Punjab was his first Ranji Trophy match since December 2024. It also marked his first-class return after nearly two years.

Has Umesh Yadav played for the national team recently?

No, Umesh Yadav last represented India in the World Test Championship final in June 2023. His current domestic performances are important for his career.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Oct 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Umesh Yadav WTC Ranji Trophy Gurnoor Brar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
World Cup 2027 Ticket Rush: ICC Receives Over 15 Million Applications In Just 12 Days
World Cup 2027 Ticket Rush: ICC Receives Over 15 Million Applications In Just 12 Days
Cricket
Steve Smith’s Status Confirmed After Terrifying Helmet Blow In South Africa Test
Steve Smith’s Status Confirmed After Terrifying Helmet Blow In South Africa Test
Cricket
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Coach Alleges 'Dictatorship' In Gautam Gambhir-Led India Team Management
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Coach Alleges 'Dictatorship' In Gautam Gambhir-Led India Team Management
Cricket
Jofra Archer Returns As England Announce Squads For Australia ODI & T20I Tour
Jofra Archer Returns As England Announce Squads For Australia ODI & T20I Tour
Advertisement

Videos

Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Construction Disaster: Structure Collapses at Raigad Site, 8 Workers Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget