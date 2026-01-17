Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia-Bangladesh Cricket Row Deepens As Captains Snub Handshake In U19 World Cup Clash

India-Bangladesh Cricket Row Deepens As Captains Snub Handshake In U19 World Cup Clash

India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup clash comes into the spotligh as captains skipped the pre-match handshake, underlining rising diplomatic and cricketing tensions.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The simmering strain between Indian and Bangladeshi cricket took on a visible edge at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

The two sides face off in the group stage today, and their captains, Ayush Mhatre and Zawad Abrar, didn't shake hands before or even after the toss was conducted, which went in favor of the latter.

This mirrors how Indian captains Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur have snubbed the customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts in recent tournaments.

No India-Bangladesh Captains' Handshake: WATCH

As the team captains assembled for the toss, India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh’s skipper Zawad Abrar stood side by side without exchanging the traditional handshake.

The omission was subtle but unmistakable, as even after the coin was flipped and the result was out, the two walked away from each other without exchanging any sort of pleasantries.

The incident follows a recent pattern in international cricket. Similar scenes were witnessed during the 2025 Asia Cup and the Women’s World Cup, when Indian teams chose not to shake hands with Pakistan sides, a decision taken after the horrific terrorst attack in India's Pahalgam region.

Following recent reports of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, there has been considerable public outrage in India, developments that were soon followed by the removal of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the upcoming IPL season.

India-Bangladesh T20 World Cup Row

Another controversy that arose following Mustafizur's IPL removal was the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s refusal to send its team to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

They want their matches to be shifted to Sri Lanka (the co-host), but no final decision has been made on the matter by the International Cricket Council as of this writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the India and Bangladesh U19 captains not shake hands?

The omission of a handshake between the captains occurred amid simmering tensions between India and Bangladesh, following recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Is this the first time Indian captains have not shaken hands?

No, similar incidents occurred when Indian captains Suryakumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in recent tournaments.

What led to the decision for Indian captains to not shake hands with Pakistani counterparts?

The decision was taken by Indian teams after the horrific terrorist attack in India's Pahalgam region.

Were there any other consequences of the tensions between India and Bangladesh?

Yes, following recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, there was public outrage in India, leading to the removal of Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
India Vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup IND U19 Vs BAN U19 Ayush Mhatre
