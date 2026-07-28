U19 World Cup Final Hero Denied Bail In Match-Fixing Case

Former India Under-19 star and Jaffna Kings franchise co-owner Manjot Kalra will remain in police custody in Sri Lanka after a Colombo court turned down his plea for early bail regarding alleged match-fixing during the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Kalra, along with fellow Indian national Yuvraj Pushpa, appeared before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama seeking release on medical grounds. Defense counsel K.W.S. Fernando informed the court that both individuals were suffering from health issues.

However, the prosecution strongly opposed the application, arguing that the Sri Lanka Police Special Investigation Unit for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports is actively carrying out its probe. The magistrate subsequently extended their remand until July 31.

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Key Highlights of Investigation

The probe began after Sri Lankan international cricketers Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, and Dunith Wellalage reported illegal approaches to corruption authorities. Prosecutors informed the court that two additional local players have since joined the complaint, bringing the total number of reporting cricketers to five.

Authorities revealed that audio recordings and video footage exist of the alleged approaches, which occurred when players continued communicating with suspects under the guidance of investigators.

The defense team maintains that there is no direct evidence showing Kalra offered financial bribes or attempted to manipulate match outcomes.

Franchise Terminated

Following the arrests around the tournament's July 17 start, LPL commercial rights holder IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket terminated the franchise agreement with Jaffna Kings' holding company over financial defaults. Sri Lanka Cricket has assumed operational control of the team for the remainder of the season.

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Kalra, who famously scored an unbeaten century against Australia to win India the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, now faces continued detention as Sri Lankan authorities deepen their inquiry into the scandal.