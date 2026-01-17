Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Record-Breaking U19 World Cup Knock! Overtakes Kohli, Babar Azam

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Record-Breaking U19 World Cup Knock! Overtakes Kohli, Babar Azam

India U19 star Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history at the U19 World Cup with a record-breaking knock against Bangladesh, surpassing a youth cricket milestone.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's young batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has broken yet another record, this time in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. 

Playing a group stage match against Bangladesh, the 14-year old struck his half century in 30 balls, and then went on to score 72 runs, helping the Boys in Blue score 192 in 39 overs, following which play was stopped due to rain.

This knock of his has now propelled him to the summit of an elite list, overtaking Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam in the process, who himself once competed in the tournament as captain.

What U19 World Cup Record Did Suryavanshi Break?

Scoring 72 off 67 against Bangladesh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to hit a 50+ score at the ICC U19 World Cup. 

Afghanistan's Shahidullah Kamal was previously the youngest player to ever do so, followed by Babar Azam, who now sits third in the ranking. In fact, with a total of 1,047 runs in youth One Day Internationals (ODIs), Suryavanshi has also surpassed Virat Kohli in this regard, who scored 978 runs in the format.

Notably, it is Vijay Zol who holds the record for scoring most runs for India in youth ODIs, having struck 1,404 runs in 36 matches. However, given Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent, that record might not be safe for too long either.

Youngest Players To Score 50+ In U19 World Cup

Here is a list of the top 5 youngest players to register a 50+ score in an ICC U19 World Cup inning:

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14 years, 296 days (IND U19 vs BAN U19, 2026)
  • Shahidullah Kamal: 15 years, 19 days (AFG U19 vs WI U19, 2014)
  • Babar Azam: 15 years, 92 days (PAK U19 vs WI U19, 2010)
  • Perwez Malikzai: 15 years, 125 days (AFG U19 vs Fiji U19, 2016)
  • Sharad Vesawkar: 15 years, 132 days (NEP U19 vs ENG U19, 2004)

Also Check: India-Bangladesh Cricket Row Deepens As Captains Snub Handshake In U19 World Cup Clash

Frequently Asked Questions

What U19 World Cup record did Vaibhav Suryavanshi break?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to score a 50+ score at the ICC U19 World Cup, achieving this at 14 years old.

Who held the previous record for the youngest 50+ score in the U19 World Cup?

Afghanistan's Shahidullah Kamal was previously the youngest player to achieve a 50+ score in the U19 World Cup, followed by Babar Azam.

Has Vaibhav Suryavanshi surpassed any other batting records?

Yes, Suryavanshi has also surpassed Virat Kohli's total runs in youth ODIs, scoring 1,047 runs compared to Kohli's 978.

Who holds the record for most runs for India in youth ODIs?

Vijay Zol holds the record for the most runs for India in youth ODIs, with 1,404 runs in 36 matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND U19 Vs BAN U19 Babar Azam Vaibhav Suryavanshi U19 World Cup 2026
Photo Gallery

