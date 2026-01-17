Vaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Record-Breaking U19 World Cup Knock! Overtakes Kohli, Babar Azam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India's young batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has broken yet another record, this time in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

Playing a group stage match against Bangladesh, the 14-year old struck his half century in 30 balls, and then went on to score 72 runs, helping the Boys in Blue score 192 in 39 overs, following which play was stopped due to rain.

This knock of his has now propelled him to the summit of an elite list, overtaking Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam in the process, who himself once competed in the tournament as captain.

What U19 World Cup Record Did Suryavanshi Break?

Scoring 72 off 67 against Bangladesh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player ever to hit a 50+ score at the ICC U19 World Cup.

Afghanistan's Shahidullah Kamal was previously the youngest player to ever do so, followed by Babar Azam, who now sits third in the ranking. In fact, with a total of 1,047 runs in youth One Day Internationals (ODIs), Suryavanshi has also surpassed Virat Kohli in this regard, who scored 978 runs in the format.

Notably, it is Vijay Zol who holds the record for scoring most runs for India in youth ODIs, having struck 1,404 runs in 36 matches. However, given Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent, that record might not be safe for too long either.

Youngest Players To Score 50+ In U19 World Cup

Here is a list of the top 5 youngest players to register a 50+ score in an ICC U19 World Cup inning:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi : 14 years, 296 days (IND U19 vs BAN U19, 2026)

: 14 years, 296 days (IND U19 vs BAN U19, 2026) Shahidullah Kamal : 15 years, 19 days (AFG U19 vs WI U19, 2014)

: 15 years, 19 days (AFG U19 vs WI U19, 2014) Babar Azam : 15 years, 92 days (PAK U19 vs WI U19, 2010)

: 15 years, 92 days (PAK U19 vs WI U19, 2010) Perwez Malikzai : 15 years, 125 days (AFG U19 vs Fiji U19, 2016)

: 15 years, 125 days (AFG U19 vs Fiji U19, 2016) Sharad Vesawkar: 15 years, 132 days (NEP U19 vs ENG U19, 2004)

