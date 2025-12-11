U19 Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule: India vs Pakistan Clash On This Day

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 12th, in the UAE. The tournament will begin with two matches on the opening day: India, led by captain Ayush Mhatre, will take on UAE, while Pakistan faces Malaysia.

Both matches will be held in Dubai. India and Pakistan are part of Group A, and their highly anticipated clash will come in their second group-stage game.

India vs Pakistan U19 Match Details

India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 encounter is set for December 14, 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST, promising a thrilling contest between the two traditional rivals.

Tournament Format

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 will be a 50-over competition, running from December 12th to December 21st. The tournament features 8 teams, divided into two groups of four, with the top teams advancing to a knockout stage.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Malaysia, UAE

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Group A Schedule (Dubai)

Dec 12: India vs UAE – 10:30 AM (ICC Academy Ground)

Dec 12: Pakistan vs Malaysia – 10:30 AM (The Sevens Stadium)

Dec 14: India vs Pakistan – 10:30 AM (ICC Academy Ground)

Dec 14: Malaysia vs UAE – 10:30 AM (The Sevens Stadium)

Dec 16: Pakistan vs UAE – 10:30 AM (ICC Academy Ground)

Dec 16: India vs Malaysia – 10:30 AM (The Sevens Stadium)

Group B Schedule (Dubai)

Dec 13: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh – 10:30 AM (ICC Academy Ground)

Dec 13: Nepal vs Sri Lanka – 10:30 AM (The Sevens Stadium)

Dec 15: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka – 10:30 AM (ICC Academy Ground)

Dec 15: Bangladesh vs Nepal – 10:30 AM (The Sevens Stadium)

Dec 17: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – 10:30 AM (ICC Academy Ground)

Dec 17: Afghanistan vs Nepal – 10:30 AM (The Sevens Stadium)

All group-stage matches will be played at ICC Academy Ground and The Sevens Stadium, starting at 10:30 AM IST.

