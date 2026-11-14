U19 Hopeful Cricketer Dies By Suicide, 2 Youths Detained Amid Harassment Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen cricketer Nandini died; family alleges harassment.

Police detained two youths, investigating harassment allegations.

Authorities examine phone, social media as probe continues.

A 17-year-old aspiring cricketer, Nandini, has died by suicide at her grandmother's residence in Vikarabad, Telangana, triggering protests by her family and relatives. Her family has alleged that two local youths had been harassing her, and police have detained both as part of the investigation.

Nandini, who was reportedly selected for the BCCI Under-19 team, originally belonged to Sangayyapalli village in Yalal mandal. She had been living with her grandmother in Madhu Colony, Vikarabad town, to continue her education and cricket training.

Her death has led to demands for strict action against the two youths named by her family. However, police have not yet established the circumstances surrounding the incident or confirmed whether harassment played a role.

Family Names Two Youths, Alleges Harassment

According to Nandini's relatives, two youths identified as Anil and Krishna had allegedly been troubling her. The family has accused Anil of repeatedly following her in the name of love, while alleging that Krishna supported him.

Her relatives suspect that the alleged harassment may have contributed to her death. They have demanded action against both individuals and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

The allegations are yet to be established by the police. Both youths have been detained, and the investigation is underway.

Police Examine Nandini's Phone And Social Media Accounts

Vikarabad Circle Inspector Raghu said officers reached the location after receiving information about the incident. A case of suspicious death was registered following a complaint by Nandini's father.

Police have taken possession of her mobile phone and are examining her digital communications, including activity on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, to determine whether she received threatening or harassing messages.

"We will examine her Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp accounts to ascertain whether anyone had been harassing or troubling her through social media. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible," CI Raghu said.

The officer also confirmed that the post-mortem examination had been completed and Nandini's body had been handed over to her family.

Family Members Stage Protest, Demand Action

The incident prompted Nandini's relatives to stage a road protest in Vikarabad. They demanded the immediate arrest of the two youths accused of harassing her and sought strict legal action.

Police personnel intervened and held discussions with the protesters. The investigation is continuing, with officers examining digital evidence and other available material.

While the two youths have been detained, their alleged involvement has not yet been established. Police are investigating the family's allegations and have said that further action will depend on the evidence gathered.

The exact circumstances surrounding Nandini's death remain under investigation.