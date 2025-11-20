U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule Out: India-Pakistan Clash Date Revealed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketU-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule Out: India-Pakistan Clash Date Revealed

India open their campaign on January 15 against the United States in Bulawayo - an opportunity for the defending champions to start strong.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ICC has unveiled the full schedule for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, bringing with it a host of major changes. The biggest shift is the separation of India and Pakistan into different groups, ensuring the arch-rivals will not meet in the league stage. A clash between the two will only be possible in the Super Six or the knockout rounds.

India begin campaign on January 15

India open their campaign on January 15 against the United States in Bulawayo - an opportunity for the defending champions to start strong. They will next face Bangladesh on January 17 and New Zealand on January 24, with all three group games scheduled in Bulawayo.

Group A features India, USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The top three teams from each group will move into the Super Six, where two groups of six teams will compete for semi-final spots.

16 teams, 41 matches, 23 days

A total of 16 teams will compete in four groups - A, B, C and D. Across 23 days, the tournament will feature 41 matches, including the Super Six stage, semi-finals and the final.

Groups:

Group A: India, USA, Bangladesh, New Zealand

Group B: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Scotland

Group C: Australia, Ireland, Japan, Sri Lanka

Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa

This edition sees Tanzania making their debut, while Japan return for the first time since 2020.

Five venues across Zimbabwe and Namibia

Matches will be hosted across five venues in Zimbabwe and Namibia:

Zimbabwe: Harare Sports Club, Takashinga, Queens Sports Club

Namibia: Windhoek Cricket Ground, HP Oval

Warm-up fixtures will run from January 9-14, followed by the league stage, Super Six, two semi-finals and the final.

India’s group-stage fixtures

January 15: India vs USA - Bulawayo

January 17: India vs Bangladesh - Bulawayo

January 24: India vs New Zealand - Bulawayo

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
