Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTwo Super Overs, One Winner! South Africa Edge Afghanistan In Epic Finish

Two Super Overs, One Winner! South Africa Edge Afghanistan In Epic Finish

Afghanistan were on the verge of producing first major upset of T20 World Cup 2026, but South Africa held their nerve to uphold their reputation and secure a historic win.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 03:41 PM (IST)

For the first time in T20 World Cup history, a match was decided after two Super Overs. South Africa eventually overcame Afghanistan in a dramatic contest that kept fans on edge until the final ball.

First Super Over

Afghanistan batted first and posted 17 runs. Their over included a boundary and a six early on, followed by smart strike rotation and another four to finish strongly (4, 6, 1, 1, 4, 1).

South Africa (1, 6, W, 4, 0, 6) chased down the 17-run total in the last ball of Super Over. After collecting runs steadily - including a six and a four - and despite losing Dewald Brevis during the over, they managed to level the score at 17, forcing a second Super Over.

Second Super Over

Batting first again, South Africa raised the stakes with a powerful display, hammering three sixes in the over to set a daunting target of 24 runs (6, 1, 2, 6, 6, 2).

In response, Afghanistan (0, W, 6, 6, 6, W) stumbled early with a dot ball and the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Although they struck three consecutive sixes to keep hopes alive, the pressure proved decisive as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed on the final ball. Afghanistan finished on 18, handing South Africa win in a historic double Super Over finish.

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Moving Into New World Of Unpredictability’: Rahul Gandhi Flags Global Instability In Lok Sabha Budget Debate
‘Moving Into New World Of Unpredictability’: Rahul Gandhi Flags Global Instability In Lok Sabha Budget Debate
Election 2025
BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
BJP’s Ritu Tawde Takes Charge As Mumbai Mayor, Ending Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
India
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi
India
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget