Two Super Overs, One Winner! South Africa Edge Afghanistan In Epic Finish

For the first time in T20 World Cup history, a match was decided after two Super Overs. South Africa eventually overcame Afghanistan in a dramatic contest that kept fans on edge until the final ball.

First Super Over

Afghanistan batted first and posted 17 runs. Their over included a boundary and a six early on, followed by smart strike rotation and another four to finish strongly (4, 6, 1, 1, 4, 1).

South Africa (1, 6, W, 4, 0, 6) chased down the 17-run total in the last ball of Super Over. After collecting runs steadily - including a six and a four - and despite losing Dewald Brevis during the over, they managed to level the score at 17, forcing a second Super Over.

Second Super Over

Batting first again, South Africa raised the stakes with a powerful display, hammering three sixes in the over to set a daunting target of 24 runs (6, 1, 2, 6, 6, 2).

In response, Afghanistan (0, W, 6, 6, 6, W) stumbled early with a dot ball and the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. Although they struck three consecutive sixes to keep hopes alive, the pressure proved decisive as Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed on the final ball. Afghanistan finished on 18, handing South Africa win in a historic double Super Over finish.