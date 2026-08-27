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English NewsSportsCricketTwo Cricket Legends' Sons Picked For India's U-19 Team Against Australia

Two Cricket Legends' Sons Picked For India's U-19 Team Against Australia

With the sons of two iconic Indian batters now part of the U-19 setup, the series will offer them an opportunity to make their mark and take their first steps towards senior international cricket.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag's legacy will once again be represented on the international stage, with their sons earning places in India's Under-19 setup. Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag have both been selected for the upcoming U-19 series against Australia, which gets underway on September 18.

BCCI selection committee has announced separate squads for the three Youth ODIs and two multi-day matches. Lakshya Raichandani will captain the ODI team, while Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan has been handed the leadership role for the longer-format games.

The three Youth ODIs between India and Australia, along with the first multi-day fixture, will be played in Rajkot. The second multi-day match will take place in Ahmedabad.

India U-19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

India U-19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.

Aaryavir Sehwag receives maiden India call-up

Aaryavir, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, has earned his first India U-19 selection. The 18-year-old is currently featuring in the Delhi Premier League and will be part of the ODI squad for the Australia series.

His selection adds another chapter to the Sehwag family's association with Indian cricket, although Aaryavir will now look to establish his own identity at the junior international level.

Anvay Dravid retains his place

Anvay, the younger son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, has retained his spot in the U-19 ODI squad. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was also part of India's junior team during its tour of Sri Lanka last month.

During that trip, Anvay featured in two Youth ODIs and produced scores of 14 and 87, including an impressive half-century-plus knock.

Both Anvay and Aaryavir have been selected only for the ODI squad, rather than the multi-day team.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virender Sehwag Anvay Dravid Aaryavir Sehwag Rahul DRAVID
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