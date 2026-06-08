Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tri-Nation A Series fosters emerging subcontinental cricket talent.

India A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A compete in Dambulla.

Tournament runs June 9-21, broadcast on Sony Sports.

Tri-Nation A Series In Sri Lanka: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has collaborated with neighboring governing bodies to establish the comprehensive itinerary for the upcoming limited-overs Tri-Nation A Series. The high-profile development tournament serves as a highly critical pathway for emerging subcontinental prospects to display their technical prowess under strict international match conditions. Bringing together formidable second-string lineups from three prominent Asian cricketing hubs, this elite fifty-over block offers fringe national stars a massive platform to solidify their claims for future senior selection ahead of a heavily packed international schedule.

Tri Nation A Series: Tournament Format and Structure

The developmental showcase relies on a double round-robin league structure where all three participating nations compete against each other exactly twice. The administrative committees have collectively designated a singular venue to ensure completely uniform surface conditions for all competing squads.

Following the completion of the six scheduled preliminary group fixtures, the two highest-performing teams on the tournament points table will advance directly to the ultimate championship match. Every single fixture will be played as an official fifty-over List-A contest, utilizing white-ball regulations to thoroughly prepare young athletes for multi-nation senior events.

Tri-Nation A Series: Complete List Of Fixtures And Schedule

The full itinerary spans across a highly competitive fortnight, with all matches scheduled to commence at exactly 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Sri Lanka A versus India A: 9 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

Afghanistan A versus India A: 11 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

Sri Lanka A versus Afghanistan A: 13 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

Sri Lanka A versus India A: 15 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

Afghanistan A versus India A: 17 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

Sri Lanka A versus Afghanistan A: 19 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

The Grand Finale (Top Two Teams): 21 June 2026, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla (10:00 AM IST)

Where To Watch Tri Nation A Series Live In India

Cricket fans across India can easily catch the live actions of the rising stars via broadcast and digital platforms.

Tri Nation A Series Official Television Broadcast: The tournament matches will be broadcast live across the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Tri Nation A Series Live Streaming: Digital consumers can access the live stream exclusively via the Sony LIV application and website.

India A Squad For Tri-Nation A Series

India A Squad For Tri-Nation A Series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

Tri-Nation A Series 2026: Quick Summary

Tournament: A 50-over List-A tri-series featuring Sri Lanka A, India A, and Afghanistan A.

Venue: All matches will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Dates: The competition runs from 9 June to 21 June 2026.

Timings: Every match is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST (04:30 AM GMT).

Live Streaming: Sony LIV application and website.