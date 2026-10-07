Travis Head Opens Up About Another Ball-Tampering Plan After Sandpapergate Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Travis Head rejected team's ball manipulation idea as captain.

Cape Town scandal shaped Head's firm ethical leadership stance.

Head prioritizes integrity, believing results don't justify compromising principles.

Travis Head has revealed how he responded when teammates discussed manipulating the cricket ball during his time as South Australia captain, explaining why the fallout from Australia’s infamous 2018 scandal shaped his approach to leadership.

Head was only 24 when the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal rocked Australian cricket. Around the same period, he was leading South Australia through a difficult phase in the Sheffield Shield, with the team searching for ways to improve its results.

Amid those struggles, Head recalled a discussion within the South Australian dressing room about the possibility of preparing the ball to generate reverse swing. There was a belief among some players that opposition teams were already doing something similar.

Rather than allowing the pressure of poor results to influence his team’s approach, Head said he took a firm position as captain.

Travis Head Reveals His Strong Stand

Head made it clear that manipulating the ball would not be acceptable under his leadership. His position, he said, was influenced by what he had seen happen to members of the Australian team in the aftermath of the Cape Town scandal.

"I made a pretty strong stand at that point, and I was captain at the time, that they weren’t going to be in the dressing room if that’s the case, if that’s what [they want to do]. I didn’t care what other teams did. I didn’t care if we were facing it," Head told The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Australia batter said the consequences faced by people close to him reinforced his belief that results could never justify crossing the line.

"I just knew what a couple of close friends had gone through, and knew what the [Australian] team had gone through, and the flow-on effect of that. I don’t care if we’re bottom of the table, as long as we play the game the right way. That was my opinion, and still is my opinion."

For Head, the episode became an important leadership lesson. Even when a team is struggling, he believes maintaining the integrity of the game has to take priority over finding an advantage by questionable means.

Head Explains The Mindset Behind His Approach

Head also credited Australia captain Pat Cummins with helping shape the broader philosophy around pressure and results.

"It’s driven from Pat. Pat’s always said it’s a game, and it’s not do or die. If South Africa play really, really well, and we lose 3-0, that’s OK; it’s not the end of the world. We’ll wake up tomorrow."

Head believes that perspective can allow players to perform with greater freedom rather than becoming consumed by the pressure surrounding a result.

He also explained how excessive pressure can affect teams, arguing that players can become tense when they treat individual matches or series as defining moments.

"We’ve seen other teams around the world hold on to certain things or think it’s the most important thing they’ve ever going to do, and sometimes you can play on that. You can see that they get tense and feel pressure, and you never play better when you’re tense and feel pressured."

Why The 2018 Scandal Still Matters

Head's comments also underline how deeply the 2018 Cape Town affair affected Australian cricket.

During the Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball. Steve Smith subsequently admitted that the leadership group had discussed the plan.

Smith and David Warner were each suspended for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban. The episode triggered intense scrutiny of the Australian team and had consequences that extended well beyond the match itself.

Head said witnessing that fallout while also dealing with the pressures of domestic cricket reinforced his belief that losing a match should never become an excuse for compromising the way a team plays.

He also discussed the broader scrutiny faced by modern cricketers, saying players must retain perspective despite the intensity of coverage surrounding every result.

"Yes, we’re playing in front of billions of people. Yes, it’s important. Yes, everyone’s got you scrutinised to the absolute tip of it, every single day."

Head added that the constant focus on results and individual performances can make it difficult for players to enjoy the sport.

"If you can’t enjoy it within the four walls, then you’re never going to. That’s the one little piece that we’ve got to keep it sane, I guess, because everything around us is pretty much chaos."

For Head, the lesson from his time as South Australia captain remains straightforward: pressure and poor results cannot become a reason to compromise the principles of the game.