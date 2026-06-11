First Indian In 60 Years To Play For Australia; Will Replace Travis Head In Bangladesh Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nikhil Chaudhary called to Australia team, ending long drought.

He replaces Travis Head following his impressive BBL form.

Could debut against Bangladesh on June 17, making history.

Chaudhary's journey involved courier jobs before his professional contract.

Delhi-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary has secured a historic call-up to the Australia national cricket team for their upcoming bilateral international assignment against the Bangladesh national cricket team. The thirty-year-old middle-order batsman could become the first Indian-born men's cricketer to represent the heavyweights at the senior international level in more than sixty years, rewriting modern cricketing history in Chattogram.

Rookie Secures Australia Call-Up

The highly talented Hobart Hurricanes breakout star officially entered the national white-ball selection framework as a replacement for high-profile opening batsman Travis Head on Wednesday afternoon.

National selection chief Tony Dodemaide formally confirmed the major squad modification ahead of the multi-match international series, highlighting the player's phenomenal technical development across the Australian domestic summer.

Historical Selection

"Nikhil has been a player of national interest for some time. He was a standby player for this tour," selector Tony Dodemaide stated when addressing reporters, according to official Cricket Australia briefing transcripts.

"The panel has been impressed by his BBL form, particularly last season, leading to his addition to the squad. He has also been part of the Delhi Capitals setup," the chief selector added.

Continental Senior Debut

The versatile leg-spinning specialist will look to break a historic selection drought that has remained completely frozen since Gujarat-born spinner Rex Sellars featured in the 1964 Calcutta Test match.

The upcoming dynamic three-match series officially gets underway at the historic Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on 17 June, presenting an immediate opportunity for a groundbreaking debut selection.

Invaluable Regional Experience

National selectors plan to closely monitor the player's tactical adaptability on slow subcontinental wickets before finalizing their long-term middle-order depth combinations for the upcoming global tournament cycle.

"Nikhil will gain invaluable experience in Bangladesh and will be in contention to play his first game for Australia when we sit down to pick a team for the opening T20 fixture here next week," Dodemaide concluded.

Unorthodox Journey To Top

The physical all-rounder originally represented state side Punjab alongside stars like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma before moving permanently to Queensland on a basic travel visa in 2020.

Chaudhary sustained his sporting ambitions by working a variety of challenging local courier jobs and delivering post, eventually earning a professional rookie contract on the recommendations of James Hopes.