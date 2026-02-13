Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'We Put Ourselves Under Pressure': Travis Head Reacts To Australia’s Shock Loss To Zimbabwe

"We put ourselves under pressure." Travis Head reacts to Australia's shock loss to Zimbabwe and eyes a 2023-style comeback. Read more.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Colombo, Feb 13 (IANS) Australia's stand-in captain Travis Head admitted that his side put themselves under pressure after they suffered a 23-run defeat against Zimbabwe in their second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Chasing 170, Australia were bowled out for 146 in 19.3 overs despite a fighting knock of 65 runs from Matt Renshaw. Zimbabwe’s pace duo Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans dismantled the top order, claiming four and three wickets respectively to script one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Head felt the target was manageable, and the bowlers did a good job, but the batters failed in the chase.

"Yeah, we thought it was a good wicket, but we put ourselves under pressure. We thought it was going to be pretty even throughout the whole contest, and I think it showed that it was. I thought we did ok although we'd taken only two wickets in our innings, I felt like it was still probably under-par. So, felt like it came on really well in the second innings. We lost wickets. The first half was under pressure. They played well, as I said, I still felt like if you gave us that score after winning the toss and applying off it, I think we'd take the score," he said in the post-match presentation.

"So, I don't think, like you look back and there's no over here or there that you might do differently or switch around, but I felt like we worked through it well, and we were on the score that we would have been happy to chase," he added.

Australia’s innings never truly recovered after slipping to 38/4 in the Powerplay. Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Tim David departed cheaply, while Head himself managed 17 before being dismissed. Glenn Maxwell and Renshaw stitched together a 77-run stand to revive hopes, but regular wickets and mounting pressure halted the chase.

Head acknowledged that the early setbacks in the chase proved costly, and the team was never able to get back from that poor start.

"The feedback throughout was that it was a good wicket. We put ourselves under pressure, obviously losing wickets in the Powerplay. And like I said, put some pressure, and the scoreboard rate went up. We, I guess, found a partnership through the middle, but probably left ourselves a little bit too many, and that happens. So, it's disappointing, but that's the game. We've been here before. We said at the toss a little bit about having injuries and working through tournament play, which is typical. And we're seeing a lot of tight games," he said.

"All the teams are very good. And yeah, we've found ourselves in this position before. We had a few guys in that dressing room who were here in India in 2023 (WC) that navigated through that, and we ended up on the right side of it. So, we'll go back to the blueprint of that to keep as much confidence in the dressing room as possible and two more games to win," Head added.

Australia will now face the co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday as they hope to revive their Super 8 stage hopes.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Zimbabwe?

Australia lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs. They were bowled out for 146 while chasing a target of 170.

Who were the key bowlers for Zimbabwe in their win against Australia?

Zimbabwe's pace duo Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans were instrumental, taking four and three wickets respectively.

What was Travis Head's assessment of Australia's batting performance?

Head admitted that the batters put themselves under pressure by losing wickets early in the chase, despite a manageable target.

What is Australia's next fixture in the tournament?

Australia will play against co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Sunday.

Published at : 13 Feb 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
