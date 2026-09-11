6 Famous Cricketers Who Have Married More Than Once

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Many prominent cricketers have married more than once.

Imran Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Azharuddin married three times.

Dinesh Karthik, Brett Lee, Mahela Jayawardene married twice.

Cricketers Who Married More Than Once: Cricket stars often remain in the spotlight long after their playing careers end, with their personal lives attracting almost as much attention as their achievements on the field. Several well-known cricketers have experienced more than one marriage, including former captains, international match-winners and players from different generations.

Here are six prominent cricketers who have married more than once.

1. Imran Khan

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has been married three times. He first married Jemima Goldsmith in 1995, and the couple had two sons before divorcing in 2004.

Khan then married journalist Reham Khan in January 2015, but their marriage ended later that year. In 2018, he married Bushra Bibi, who became his third wife.

2. Shoaib Malik

Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik has also married three times. His first marriage was to Ayesha Siddiqui, which ended in divorce in April 2010.

He married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in the same year. The couple welcomed a son in 2018, while Sania’s family later confirmed their divorce in 2024. Malik subsequently married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024.

3. Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has reportedly married three times. He first married Naureen in 1987, and they had two sons before divorcing in 1996.

Azharuddin then married Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani. Their marriage later ended, with reports of their separation emerging in 2010.

He was subsequently reported to have married Shannon Marie, making him one of the prominent cricketers to have married more than twice.

4. Dinesh Karthik

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik married Nikita Vanjara in 2007. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.

Karthik later married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015. The couple have three children.

5. Brett Lee

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee married Elizabeth Kemp in 2006. The couple separated and later divorced in 2009.

Lee married Lana Anderson in 2014 after dating her for a year. They have two children together.

6. Mahela Jayawardene

Sri Lanka batting great Mahela Jayawardene was first married to Christina Mallika Sirisena. The couple have a daughter, but their marriage later ended.

Jayawardene subsequently married Natasha Makalanda. He is another prominent international cricketer who has married twice.

More Than Cricket

While these players achieved major milestones on the cricket field, their personal journeys have also attracted public interest. Imran Khan, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Azharuddin have reportedly married three times, while Dinesh Karthik, Brett Lee and Mahela Jayawardene have each married twice.