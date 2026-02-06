Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers In U19 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of IND vs ENG Final

Top Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers In U19 World Cup 2026 Ahead Of IND vs ENG Final

India's 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi leads the tournament with 15 sixes, maintaining a staggering strike rate of 147.49.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)

As U19 World Cup 2026 tournament reaches its grand finale at the Harare Sports Club on Friday (Feb 6), the competition for individual honors is as intense as the battle for the trophy. Several players from eliminated teams lead the charts, but the finalists boast some of the most impactful performers of the edition.

Leading Run-Scorers: Race for Golden Bat

Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada currently sits at the top after a brilliant campaign, but England's Ben Mayes is within touching distance of overtaking him in the final.

Faisal Shinozada (Afghanistan): Runs: 435, Average: 87.00, Highest score: 163

Ben Mayes (England): Runs: 399, Average: 79.80, Highest score: 191

Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka): Runs: 310, Average: 62.00, Highest score: 192

Thomas Rew (England): Runs: 299, Average: 74.75, Highest score: 110

Jason Rowles (South Africa): Runs: 280, Average: 70.00, Highest score: 125*

India's Best: Nitesh Samuel (275 runs) and the explosive Vaibhav Suryavanshi (264 runs) lead the charge for India. Semi-final hero Aaron George is also a major threat after his match-winning century (115) against Afghanistan.

Leading Wicket-Takers in U19 World Cup

England's pace spearhead Manny Lumsden has been the most lethal bowler in the tournament so far, playing a pivotal role in England's unbeaten run to the final.

Manny Lumsden (England): Wickets: 15, Best figures: 4/28, Economy: 4.12

Henil Patel (India): Wickets: 11, Best figures: 3/19, Economy: 3.85

Ralphie Albert (England): Wickets: 10, Best figures: 3/25, Economy: 4.40

Kanishk Chouhan (India): Wickets: 8, Best figures: 4/7, Economy: 4.90

Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan): Wickets: 8, Best figures: 3/40, Economy: 5.10

India's Ace: Henil Patel has been remarkably consistent, providing crucial breakthroughs in the Powerplay. He will be India’s primary weapon against England’s high-scoring top order.

Key Milestones

Boundary King: India's 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi leads the tournament with 15 sixes, maintaining a staggering strike rate of 147.49.

England's Consistency: Skipper Thomas Rew and Ben Mayes have combined for over 700 runs, making them the most successful batting duo in this edition.

India's Record Chase: India enters U19 World Cup Final having just pulled off the highest successful run-chase in U19 World Cup history, hunting down 311 against Afghanistan in just 41.1 overs.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Suryavanshi U19 World Cup Final 2026 IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Final India U19 Vs England U19 Final
