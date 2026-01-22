Top Indian Run Scorers In Last 5 T20 World Cups: Virat Kohli Leads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian cricket stalwarts have dominated the run-scoring charts in recent T20 World Cups, showcasing consistency ahead of the 2026 edition hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma feature prominently among the top Indian performers over the last five tournaments, underlining their pivotal roles in high-pressure global events.

Last Five T20 World Cups: Top Indian Scorers

From 2016 to 2024, Indian batters consistently led their nation's run tallies, blending technique with aggression. In the 2022 tournament in Australia, KL Rahul topped with 137 runs across five innings, anchoring the top order despite India's semifinal exit.

Virat Kohli ruled 2021/22 in the UAE and Oman, amassing 296 runs that solidified his status as the format's run-machine. Rohit Sharma excelled in 2016 in India, scoring 193 runs, including a blistering 118* against Sri Lanka, India's first T20 World Cup ton.

Kohli again dominated 2014 with 319 runs, the highest in a single edition, while Rahul's 2019 stint in UAE yielded 226 runs. These performances highlight a pattern of reliability from India's core batsmen.

Virat Kohli's Unmatched Legacy

Kohli holds the all-time T20 World Cup record for most runs by an Indian at 1,292 across 33 innings (average 58.72), with 15 fifties and no centuries, but consistent anchoring.

Kohli's 2022 campaign (296 runs) and earlier peaks like 2014 demonstrate adaptability on turning pitches and bouncy tracks. Rohit Sharma follows with 1,220 runs in 47 innings (12 fifties), known for explosive starts, including his 118* in 2016.



Top Scorers in last 5 T20 World Cups:

Tournament (Host) Top Indian Scorer Runs Innings Key Highlight 2024 (WI/USA) Rohit Sharma 257 8 92 HS, led in knockouts 2022 (Australia) Virat Kohli 296 6 82* vs Pak, tournament high 2021 (UAE/Oman) Virat Kohli 57 5 Limited role, team struggles 2016 (India) Rohit Sharma 193 5 118* vs SL (fastest T20I ton) 2014 (Bangladesh) Virat Kohli 319 6 All-time single-tourney record

Road to 2026 T20 World Cup

As preparations are ongoing for February 2026, these records fuel optimism. Kohli's technical prowess, Rohit's power-hitting, and Rahul's elegance position India strongly, especially after recent T20I exploits like Abhishek Sharma's Nagpur show.

Selectors eye continuity and with the host advantage, expectations for a title pursuit are at their highest.