Top Indian Run Scorers In Last 5 T20 World Cups: Virat Kohli Leads

HomeSportsCricketTop Indian Run Scorers In Last 5 T20 World Cups: Virat Kohli Leads

Indian batsmen, particularly Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, have consistently topped run-scoring charts in past T20 World Cups. Kohli holds the record for most runs overall and Rohit boasts a 100.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricket stalwarts have dominated the run-scoring charts in recent T20 World Cups, showcasing consistency ahead of the 2026 edition hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma feature prominently among the top Indian performers over the last five tournaments, underlining their pivotal roles in high-pressure global events.

Last Five T20 World Cups: Top Indian Scorers

From 2016 to 2024, Indian batters consistently led their nation's run tallies, blending technique with aggression. In the 2022 tournament in Australia, KL Rahul topped with 137 runs across five innings, anchoring the top order despite India's semifinal exit.

Virat Kohli ruled 2021/22 in the UAE and Oman, amassing 296 runs that solidified his status as the format's run-machine. Rohit Sharma excelled in 2016 in India, scoring 193 runs, including a blistering 118* against Sri Lanka, India's first T20 World Cup ton.

Kohli again dominated 2014 with 319 runs, the highest in a single edition, while Rahul's 2019 stint in UAE yielded 226 runs. These performances highlight a pattern of reliability from India's core batsmen.

Virat Kohli's Unmatched Legacy

Kohli holds the all-time T20 World Cup record for most runs by an Indian at 1,292 across 33 innings (average 58.72), with 15 fifties and no centuries, but consistent anchoring.

Kohli's 2022 campaign (296 runs) and earlier peaks like 2014 demonstrate adaptability on turning pitches and bouncy tracks. Rohit Sharma follows with 1,220 runs in 47 innings (12 fifties), known for explosive starts, including his 118* in 2016.


Top Scorers in last 5 T20 World Cups:

Tournament (Host) Top Indian Scorer Runs Innings Key Highlight
2024 (WI/USA) Rohit Sharma 257 8 92 HS, led in knockouts
2022 (Australia) Virat Kohli 296 6 82* vs Pak, tournament high
2021 (UAE/Oman) Virat Kohli 57 5 Limited role, team struggles
2016 (India) Rohit Sharma 193 5 118* vs SL (fastest T20I ton)
2014 (Bangladesh) Virat Kohli 319 6 All-time single-tourney record

Road to 2026 T20 World Cup

As preparations are ongoing for February 2026, these records fuel optimism. Kohli's technical prowess, Rohit's power-hitting, and Rahul's elegance position India strongly, especially after recent T20I exploits like Abhishek Sharma's Nagpur show.

Selectors eye continuity and with the host advantage, expectations for a title pursuit are at their highest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the top Indian run-scorers in recent T20 World Cups?

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma have consistently led India's run charts in recent T20 World Cups. Their performances highlight their importance in crucial global tournaments.

What is Virat Kohli's record in T20 World Cups?

Virat Kohli holds the all-time T20 World Cup record for most runs by an Indian with 1,292 runs. He has 15 fifties but no centuries, showcasing his consistent anchoring role.

Which Indian player scored the fastest T20 World Cup century?

Rohit Sharma scored India's first T20 World Cup century in 2016 against Sri Lanka, with a blistering 118*.

Who was the top Indian scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia?

KL Rahul was the top Indian scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup, accumulating 137 runs across five innings.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA T20I World Cup Top Indian Run Scorers
