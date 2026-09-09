Top 7 ODI Run-Scorers In 2026 So Far: Shubman Gill Leads Star-Studded Elite List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill leads 2026 ODI run-scorers with 561.

Joe Root, Tanzid Hasan closely follow Gill's run tally.

Nepal's Airee and Virat Kohli remain prominent scorers.

ODI Top Run Scorers: Shubman Gill has emerged as the leading run-getter in ODI cricket in 2026, topping a competitive list that features established stars and several consistent performers from across the world. The India batter has accumulated 561 runs from nine matches, putting him comfortably at the summit. Gill’s campaign has included several major contributions, highlighted by his 154 against Afghanistan and a string of useful knocks against England.

His scores of 80, 31 and 77 in the England series further strengthened his position at the top of the annual run charts.

Joe Root, Tanzid Hasan Chase Gill

England veteran Joe Root occupies second place with 496 runs from just six matches, underlining his remarkable consistency in the 50-over format.

Root enjoyed a productive start to the year against Sri Lanka, scoring 75, 61 and an unbeaten 111. He then continued his strong run during England’s ODI meetings with India.

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Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan sits third with 486 runs from 12 matches.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is next on the list with 473 runs in six games.

His returns have been particularly impressive considering the smaller number of matches he has played compared to several others in the top seven.

Nepal Star Ahead Of Virat Kohli

Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee has also made his mark, collecting 444 runs from 12 ODIs to sit fifth in the standings.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy follows in sixth with 433 runs, also from 12 matches. His consistency has kept him firmly among the year’s most productive ODI batters.

Virat Kohli is seventh with 384 runs, having featured against New Zealand and England during the year. His three ODI innings against England produced scores of 5, 65 and 74.

With more ODI cricket still to be played, the race for the top run-scoring spot could yet change. For now, though, Shubman Gill remains firmly in command, with Kohli also featuring prominently among the leading performers.