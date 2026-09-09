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English NewsSportsCricketTop 7 ODI Run-Scorers In 2026 So Far: Shubman Gill Leads Star-Studded Elite List

Top 7 ODI Run-Scorers In 2026 So Far: Shubman Gill Leads Star-Studded Elite List

Shubman Gill leads the ODI run-scoring charts in 2026 thus far with some big international stars featuing among the other top names.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shubman Gill leads 2026 ODI run-scorers with 561.
  • Joe Root, Tanzid Hasan closely follow Gill's run tally.
  • Nepal's Airee and Virat Kohli remain prominent scorers.

ODI Top Run Scorers: Shubman Gill has emerged as the leading run-getter in ODI cricket in 2026, topping a competitive list that features established stars and several consistent performers from across the world. The India batter has accumulated 561 runs from nine matches, putting him comfortably at the summit. Gill’s campaign has included several major contributions, highlighted by his 154 against Afghanistan and a string of useful knocks against England.

His scores of 80, 31 and 77 in the England series further strengthened his position at the top of the annual run charts.

Joe Root, Tanzid Hasan Chase Gill

England veteran Joe Root occupies second place with 496 runs from just six matches, underlining his remarkable consistency in the 50-over format.

Root enjoyed a productive start to the year against Sri Lanka, scoring 75, 61 and an unbeaten 111. He then continued his strong run during England’s ODI meetings with India.

Read More: BCCI Bags Rs 129.85 Crore! These 3 Brands Land Major India Cricket Partnership

Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan sits third with 486 runs from 12 matches. 

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is next on the list with 473 runs in six games.

His returns have been particularly impressive considering the smaller number of matches he has played compared to several others in the top seven.

Nepal Star Ahead Of Virat Kohli

Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee has also made his mark, collecting 444 runs from 12 ODIs to sit fifth in the standings.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy follows in sixth with 433 runs, also from 12 matches. His consistency has kept him firmly among the year’s most productive ODI batters.

Virat Kohli is seventh with 384 runs, having featured against New Zealand and England during the year. His three ODI innings against England produced scores of 5, 65 and 74.

With more ODI cricket still to be played, the race for the top run-scoring spot could yet change. For now, though, Shubman Gill remains firmly in command, with Kohli also featuring prominently among the leading performers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket in 2026?

Shubman Gill is the leading run-scorer in ODI cricket in 2026, accumulating 561 runs from nine matches. His campaign includes a significant 154 against Afghanistan.

Which players are close behind Shubman Gill in the run-scoring charts?

England's Joe Root is second with 496 runs from six matches, followed by Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan in third with 486 runs from 12 matches.

How has Joe Root performed in 2026 ODIs?

Joe Root holds second place with 496 runs from just six matches, demonstrating remarkable consistency. He scored 75, 61, and an unbeaten 111 against Sri Lanka, continuing his strong form against India.

Where does Virat Kohli rank among the top ODI run-scorers for 2026?

Virat Kohli is seventh on the list with 384 runs. He has featured against New Zealand and England, with scores of 5, 65, and 74 in his three ODI innings against England.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Joe Root Daryl Mitchell Shubman Gill ODI Stats
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