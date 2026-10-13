Top 5 Richest Cricket Boards In World: Where Does Pakistan Stand?

Cricket is a lucrative sport, with players earning huge sums through international contracts, franchise leagues, sponsorships and endorsements. However, the financial power of the game extends beyond cricketers, as cricket boards worldwide also generate substantial revenue.

Among them, India's Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stands comfortably at the top, with a reported net worth far exceeding that of its global counterparts.

Let's take a look at the world's five richest cricket boards and their estimated net worth.

1. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

BCCI is widely regarded as the richest cricket board in the world, with its estimated net worth reported to be around $2.2 billion (approximately ₹18,760 crore). The Indian board benefits significantly from the Indian Premier League (IPL), along with lucrative broadcasting deals, sponsorship agreements and advertising revenue. India's enormous cricket fan base further strengthens the board's commercial appeal.

2. Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia occupies the second position, with an estimated net worth of around $79 million (approximately ₹674 crore). The board earns revenue through international fixtures, the Big Bash League (BBL), broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals. Australia's established domestic cricket structure and international presence also contribute to its financial standing.

3. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)

England and Wales Cricket Board ranks third, with a reported net worth of approximately $59 million (around ₹503 crore). ECB generates income from international matches, domestic competitions, broadcasting agreements and commercial partnerships. The popularity of cricket in England, along with its established professional structure, helps sustain its revenue streams.

4. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan Cricket Board is placed fourth on the list, with its estimated net worth reported to be around $55 million (approximately ₹469 crore). Pakistan Super League (PSL), international cricket, broadcasting rights and sponsorship agreements are among its key sources of revenue. Cricket's widespread popularity in Pakistan also plays an important role in supporting the board's commercial activities.

5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Bangladesh Cricket Board completes the top five, with an estimated net worth of around $51 million (approximately ₹435 crore). The board earns revenue from international matches, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), broadcasting rights and sponsorships. Cricket's strong following in Bangladesh provides an important foundation for its commercial growth.

How Far Ahead Is BCCI From Other Cricket Boards?

The reported figures highlight the considerable financial gap between BCCI and the other boards on this list. With an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, the Indian board's valuation is significantly higher than the reported figures for Cricket Australia, ECB, PCB and BCB.

IPL is a major contributor to BCCI's financial strength, thanks to its valuable media rights, sponsorships and massive audience.

Note: The figures cited above are reported estimates and may vary depending on the source, valuation method and financial year. Net worth, annual revenue and total assets are different financial measures and should not be treated as interchangeable.