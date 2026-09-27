Top 5 Pakistan Batters With Most Runs Against India In International Cricket

India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has produced some of the sport's greatest batting performances. Throughout decades of high-intensity clashes across Test matches and One Day Internationals, several Pakistani batters consistently stepped up against their arch-rivals.

Here are the top five Pakistani batsmen with the most runs against India across all international formats:

1. Inzamam-ul-Haq - 3,428 Runs

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq tops the list as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer against India. Known for his calm demeanor under intense pressure, Inzamam accumulated 2,403 runs in 67 ODIs at an average over 43, alongside 1,025 runs in 15 Test matches. His ability to anchor the middle order and accelerate against both Indian spinners and pacers made him the most consistent thorn in India’s side throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

2. Javed Miandad - 3,399 Runs

Javed Miandad was the ultimate big-match player, celebrated for his fierce competitive spirit. Across 28 Tests and 64 ODIs, Miandad amassed nearly 3,400 runs against India. He holds the record for the most Test runs by a Pakistani against India (2,228 runs at an incredible average of 67.51). His famous last-ball six against Chetan Sharma in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final remains one of the most iconic moments in international cricket history.

3. Saeed Anwar - 3,126 Runs

Elegant left-handed opener Saeed Anwar was a nightmare for Indian bowling lineups, particularly in 50-over cricket. Anwar scored 2,470 ODI runs against India in 50 matches. His career-defining moment came during the 1997 Independence Cup in Chennai, where he smashed a blistering 194 off 146 balls - a score that stood as the highest individual ODI score in world cricket for over a decade.

4. Mohammad Yousuf - 2,488 Runs

Mohammad Yousuf (formerly Yousuf Youhana) combined stylish strokeplay with remarkable consistency against India. In 42 ODIs, Yousuf gathered 1,657 runs, complemented by 831 runs in 9 Test matches. His textbook technique allowed him to score heavily on both subcontinental pitches and neutral venues like Sharjah and Toronto.

5. Younis Khan - 2,360 Runs

Legendary middle-order batter Younis Khan rounds out the top five. Younis was particularly lethal in the Test arena, scoring 1,321 runs in just 13 matches against India at a staggering average of 88.06, featuring five centuries. Added to his 1,039 ODI runs against India, Younis was crucial in many of Pakistan's memorable series victories in the mid-2000s.