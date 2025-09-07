Top 5 Indian Players With Most Sixes In T20 Internationals

Asia Cup 2025, being played in the T20 format, promises fireworks with plenty of sixes and fours. Over the years, several Indian cricketers have thrilled fans with their power-hitting.

Here’s a look at the top five Indians with most sixes in T20Is.

1. Rohit Sharma

India’s “Hitman” tops the list with 205 sixes in 159 matches, scoring 4231 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 140.89. His best is an unbeaten 121.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

The current T20I skipper has already smashed 146 sixes in 83 matches, scoring 2598 runs at a strike rate of 167, with 117 being his highest score.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hit 124 sixes in 125 T20Is, amassing 4188 runs at an average of 48.69. His career-best is 122*.

4. KL Rahul

In 72 matches, KL Rahul has hammered 99 sixes, scoring 2265 runs at 37.75 average and a 139 strike rate.

5. Hardik Pandya

The star all-rounder has 95 sixes in 114 T20Is, with 1812 runs to his name. His highest score remains 71*.

Indians with Most Fours in T20Is – Top 5

T20 cricket is often known for six-hitting, but boundaries through elegant fours remain equally important. Several Indian players have mastered the art of piercing the gaps and finding the ropes consistently. Here are the top five Indian cricketers with the most fours in T20 internationals:

1. Virat Kohli

The backbone of India’s T20 batting, Kohli has struck 366 fours in 125 matches, along with 4188 runs at a remarkable average of 48.69. His timing and placement make him India’s most prolific boundary-hitter.

2. Rohit Sharma

The “Hitman” has registered 359 fours in 159 matches, scoring 4231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89. Known for his effortless stroke play, Rohit mixes power and elegance with ease.

3. Suryakumar Yadav

India’s 360-degree batter has smashed 276 fours in 83 matches, scoring 2598 runs at a blazing strike rate of 167. His fearless batting ensures constant pressure on bowlers.

4. Shikhar Dhawan

Though no longer active in T20Is, Dhawan left his mark with 223 fours in 68 matches, scoring 1759 runs. His aggressive starts at the top set the tone for India on many occasions.

5. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has notched up 191 fours in 72 T20Is, amassing 2265 runs at an average of 37.75. His classy strokes and ability to anchor or accelerate make him a valuable opener.