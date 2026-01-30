Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketTop 5 Indian Cricketers With Most Followers On Instagram

Top 5 Indian Cricketers With Most Followers On Instagram

Here's a look at the top Indian cricketers with most Instagram followers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 03:09 PM (IST)

Instagram has become an integral part of daily life, with millions spending hours scrolling through updates. Celebrities, in particular, use the platform to share everything from personal moments to professional milestones.

Among Indian sports stars, cricketers dominate the popularity charts - and Virat Kohli sits comfortably at the very top.

After Kohli's Instagram account was briefly deactivated on Thursday, fans were left worried before it was restored on Friday morning. The incident once again highlighted the massive following Indian cricketers enjoy online.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli leads the list not just in India but worldwide. He boasts a staggering 274 million followers on Instagram while following only 283 accounts. So far, Kohli has shared 1,044 posts, making him the most-followed cricketer on the platform.

2. MS Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni occupies the second spot. Despite being largely inactive on Instagram and posting only occasionally, Dhoni has 49.7 million followers. He follows just four accounts and has posted 111 times in total.

3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma ranks third among Indian cricketers. The former India captain has 45.7 million followers and follows 112 people. With 1,280 posts, Rohit regularly shares glimpses from his professional and personal life.

4. Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya comes in fourth. Known for his strong social media presence, Hardik has 45 million followers and follows 151 accounts. He has posted more than 1,700 times, making him one of the most active cricketers on Instagram.

5. KL Rahul

Rounding off the top five is KL Rahul. The Indian batter has 24 million followers and follows 313 accounts. He has shared 1,165 posts, often giving fans insight into his cricketing journey and lifestyle.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA KL Rahul Hardik Pandya
