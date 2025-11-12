Top 5 Cricketers With Most Player Of The Series Awards In ODIs Ft. Virat Kohli

Winning the Player of the Series award in One Day Internationals (ODIs) is a huge achievement. It is a reflection of a player’s consistency, skill, and match-winning performances throughout a particular series.

Only a handful of cricketers have managed to bag this honour on numerous occasions, standing out as true greats of the format.

So here’s a look at the top 5 players with the most Player of the Series awards in ODIs.

ODI Records: Top 5 Most Player of the Series Winners

5) Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 8 wins

Starting off the list is West Indies powerhouse Chris Gayle, famously known as the ‘Universe Boss’.

Over a stellar 20-year career, he played 71 ODI series and won the Player of the Series award eight times. Renowned for his explosive hitting and ability to change games single-handedly, Gayle remains one of the most entertaining and feared batters the ODI format has ever seen.

4) Shaun Pollock (South Africa) - 9 wins

South Africa’s former skipper and world-class all-rounder Shaun Pollock was the definition of reliability.

Across 60 ODI series, he took home the Player of the Series award nine times. Known for his accuracy with the ball and calm presence with the bat, Pollock’s all-round excellence made him a cornerstone of South African cricket in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

3) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 11 wins

Sri Lanka’s explosive opener Sanath Jayasuriya was a true game-changer. In 111 ODI series, he secured 11 Player of the Series titles, thanks to his dual brilliance with bat and ball.

His fearless batting at the top and handy left-arm spin made him one of the most dynamic and influential players in ODI history.

2) Virat Kohli (India) - 11 wins

Modern-day legend Virat Kohli sits second on the list. Since debuting in 2008, he has played in 75 ODI series and won the Player of the Series award 11 times.

Known for his unmatched fitness, relentless determination, and finishing ability, Kohli has anchored India to countless victories. With his form and drive, he’s inching closer to Tendulkar’s all-time record.

1) Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 15 wins

The name Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of Cricket’ himself, is etched in cricketing history.

Across an extraordinary 23-year ODI career (1989–2012), he featured in 463 50-over matches for India and claimed the Player of the Series award 15 times, the most by any player so far.

Whether it was at home or overseas, Tendulkar’s consistency, elegance, and hunger for runs made him India’s ultimate run machine.